Vale drops US$1.2 billion lawsuit involving corruption in African mine – 02/14/2022

In a twist, mining company Vale announces that it is abandoning a billion-dollar lawsuit against a former partner in a project in Africa. Two weeks ago, UOL revealed documents that suggested that the Brazilian company was already aware of the corruption situation before the outbreak of a war in the courts.

At the heart of the crisis is the Simandou iron mine in the Republic of Guinea and Vale’s partnership with billionaire Beny Steinmetz. The businessman has already been sentenced in Geneva to a five-year prison sentence and a fine of 50 million Swiss francs for bribery of foreign public officials and forgery of documents, in the case involving the African mine.

The Brazilian company filed a lawsuit against the tycoon, who accuses the mining company of having knowledge of the situation in which it was getting involved.

Steinmetz reportedly arranged the transfer of at least $8.5 million from 2006 to 2012 to secure the right to exploit the mine. For this, he officially paid $165 million to the local government for the concession. But 18 months later, he closed a partnership agreement with Vale, worth US$ 2.5 billion.

According to the Geneva public prosecutor’s office, starting in 2005, the executive was involved in a “corruption pact” with former Guinean President Lansana Conté, who was in power from 1984 to 2008, and his fourth wife, Mamadie Touré. Vale was never denounced.

The purpose of this bribe was to take the Rio Tinto mine off and ensure that Beny Steinmetz Group Resources (BSGR) was left with one of the largest iron ore reserves in the world. The indictment points out that, in 2008, BSGR would have taken advantage of the last hours of the dictator’s life to obtain the concession for the iron ore deposit.

But in 2011, Guinea’s first democratically elected president, Alpha Condé, began an audit of mining contracts, which eventually led to suspicion about Simandou.

It was only in April 2014 that Vale publicly stated that there was a suspicion of corruption. In a note to shareholders, the mining company reported on the decision of the new Guinean government to revoke Steinmetz’s exploration right.

According to the statement, Vale acquired its interest in the exploration “only after extensive due diligence carried out by specialized professionals and based on representations and guarantees that BSGR would have acquired all mining rights legally and without any promise or payment. improper or corrupt”.

“Vale strongly condemns the use of corrupt practices, reiterates its commitment to transparent corporate governance and is considering its legal rights and options”, he added.

That same year, Vale filed a lawsuit at the International Arbitration Court in London. The mining company won the case in 2019 and the Israeli businessman was forced to pay $2.2 billion in damages. The court pointed out that the businessman omitted information from Vale when he joined the company, including the payment of bribes.

The process, however, began to change when the case began to be handled by Warde Advogados, which modified the defense of the Israeli tycoon and sought a new strategy.

abandonment

The mining company asked the courts to freeze and confiscate the ex-partner’s assets. But on Monday, Vale’s lawyers told the court that, after reviewing the documentation, they chose to leave the case.

The company’s defense began to be called into question when a document emerged about a meeting on April 12, 2013, in Paris, which was interpreted by the magnate’s lawyers as a clear sign that the mining company knew about corruption.

The document would be from Jonathan Kelly, of Cleary Gottlieb and a lawyer for Vale in London. Another company attorney, Jeffrey Lewis, was also present. Scott Horton, lawyer for the Government of Guinea, was one of the main names at the meeting, which also included Clóvis Torres, current president of Furnas and who, at that time, was Vale’s legal director.

To top it off, the meeting was accompanied by Steven Fox, from Veracity Worldwide – an American research company.

In 2015, in another lawsuit in the US, Vale declared that the company destroyed all the documents of the executives involved in the acquisition of Simandou’s rights.

But in the 2013 document, the information contained reveals a detailing of a plan on how to handle the data on the case.

According to arguments presented by Steinmetz’s defense lawyers to the British court, when starting the meeting in Paris, Scott Horton opens the meeting saying that he was there to share two years of investigations.

Vale’s lawyers were warned that there would be a restriction on the use of the information and that “it must not be shared with customers without express authorization”. “Unless you say you can use it, you can’t,” the note points out, referring to a line by Horton. He still advises: “take notes, but don’t put them in emails”.

There is also a direct mention of Vale’s director, Clovis Torres. “CT agrees to receive the info + not share it with Vale”.

Sought by the column to comment on the document and its content, the Brazilian company chose not to provide details. On Monday, the mining company declared:

“Vale’s initiative to request the closure of this specific fraud process against individuals and two entities linked to BSGR is of an eminently procedural nature, following the recommendation of the Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton office, responsible for the cause, linked to a possible statute of limitations. of the claim against those defendants, considering a recent jurisprudential change.

Vale reinforces that it will continue to adopt the other applicable legal procedures in the recovery of the credit of USD $2 billion owed by BSGR, for the execution of the arbitration award against BSGR.

Other existing procedures for this purpose are still in progress.

It is important to remember that in April 2019 an arbitration award was rendered in favor of Vale by the LCIA (London Court of International Arbitration), through which it was recognized by the Arbitration Court that BSGR, a company owned by Beny Steinmetz, had committed fraud by hiding from Vale that the mining concession for exploration in the region of Simandou, in the Republic of Guinea, had been obtained in 2008 through the payment of bribes and corruption, and the Arbitral Tribunal, therefore, ordered BSGR to pay USD $2bn for damages arising from the fraud. In January 2021, Steinmetz and two other defendants were even tried and convicted by a Criminal Court in Switzerland for corruption and forgery of documents in the Simandou concession, with a sentence of 5 years in prison.”