Video: In Mexico, hundreds of birds fall from the sky and die – News

Images captured by a security camera show hundreds of birds falling from the sky in Chihuahua, Mexico. In the recording, it is possible to see the moment when numerous birds fall, forming a kind of black cloud.

The incident happened early in the morning of the 7th, according to the British vehicle The Guardian. In just over five seconds, the birds fall, with the vast majority managing to regain flight.







Initially, it was speculated that the birds had been intoxicated by some type of smoke or had been electrocuted after touching a power line. However, British ecologist Richard Broughton has a third theory about the case.

“It looks like a predator, like a hawk, was chasing the flock, as they do with starlings, and they went down when the flock was forced down,” Broughton tells The Guardian. “You can see that they act like a wave at first, as if they are being pushed from above.”





The birds in the video, identified as the yellow-headed grauna, usually migrate from the north of the continent towards Mexico to escape the cold during the harsh winters of Canada and the United States.

Conservation biologist Alexander Lees of Manchester Metropolitan University admits that it is often easier to blame pollution in such situations. However, the way birds flock together can lead to such incidents.

“In a tight flock, birds follow the movements of the bird ahead rather than actually interpreting their wider surroundings, so it’s not unexpected that these events happen occasionally,” concludes Lees.



