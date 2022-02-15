What happens to Brazil if Russia invades Ukraine? (AP Photo/Nathan Posner)

In recent days, doubts about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine and the consequences that this could bring to Brazil have gained strength. But before talking about how an alleged attack in Eastern Europe can reverberate here, it is necessary to understand what led to this conflict.

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) landed this Tuesday (15) in Moscow, capital of Russia, amid tension between the two countries. On Wednesday (16), he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin – the same day that Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, said that the Russian attack would take place, according to information received.

Today, however, Putin’s government announced the withdrawal of part of its troops from the borders with Ukraine. It is estimated that at least 100,000 Russian troops have deployed around the neighboring country.

To the Yahoothe professor of international relations at Faap, Vinícius Rodrigues Vieira, explains that the main reason for the tensions between neighboring countries is because Ukraine wants to remove Russian influence, and be part of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), founded in 1949 with the initial aim of preventing the expansion of the Soviet Union after the Second World War.

This military alliance currently counts with the participation of 30 countries, with the United States being the great leader of the group. Ukraine is not part of NATO, but this is a desire of the country, which does not please Russian President Vladimir Putin, who wants to continue to have hegemony and influence in the region.

Vieira says that Ukraine as an independent country has a very short history — just 30 years, having achieved independence after the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991. According to him, since then Ukraine has gone through constant attempts to establish a de facto democracy, and become an ally of the West.

“Ukraine had regimes that fell and that were not exactly democratic. To avoid this Russian influence, Ukraine has always sought to be closer to the West, signaling that it could join the European Union and NATO,” he says.

“And Russia, knowing that other Eastern European countries have joined NATO and the European Union, wants to be assured that Ukraine will never join NATO. That way, Russia will have a chance to maintain its influence over the country.”

Furthermore, says the professor, this crisis is also a consequence of what was poorly resolved in 2014: the invasion and annexation of Crimea by Russia, which was not recognized by the international community.

Bolsonaro’s trip to Russia

For the professor at Faap, Bolsonaro’s trip to Russia can be considered “untimely” due to tensions in the region. But from a political marketing point of view, it can benefit the president. He also says that the trip has two explanations, the first of which is due to agribusiness.

“With this trip, Bolsonaro tries to secure the supply of fertilizers to Brazil, as Russia is the main supplier. So, from a domestic point of view, he seeks to signal to agribusiness his concern with the sector, which has always been with the government for the most part, but has always partly criticized its foreign policy”, he clarifies.

This means that, for Vieira, when he goes to Moscow, Bolsonaro makes a kind of “mea culpa”. “He recognizes that he may not have made a foreign policy as robust as he could have done in a sector that has always been on his side”, says the professor.

Vieira also mentions the electoral issue. In his opinion, the Brazilian president tries to seek an image of credibility for public opinion, especially for his most radical base, such as the Olavists and Evangelicals, when talking to a leader of Putin’s stature.

“Putin is very conservative in behavioral guidelines. With this, Bolsonaro signals to his electorate that he is capable of establishing international alliances to advance this agenda at a global level. which today is an agenda, in my reading, very strong among the most conservative Christians who are still with Bolsonaro”, he argues.

Will Brazil have to take sides?

In Vieira’s view, if tensions escalate on a global scale, Brazil will be one of the countries most pressured to take a stand.

“The last event of this magnitude was the Second World War. Brazil went to the limit in dealing with both sides, until it had to take sides and ended up allying itself with the United States and the other allies in exchange for resources to its industrialization”, he recalls.

“Brazil will be pressured [para se posicionar]but the history indicates that we will try to have a more independent posture in our foreign relations, not sticking to one side”, he evaluates.

What happens to Brazil if there is a war?

If there is a conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Vieira explains that the Russians will suffer sanctions that tend to be on an economic level, such as the suspension of imports and exports.

And, even if Brazil does not participate in the sanctions that may be imposed by the Americans and Europeans, the Faap professor says that we would have difficulties making payments and receiving fertilizers from our biggest supplier, which is Russia.

“I see Brazil being indirectly affected. And a conflict in Europe would bring a wave of fear to world markets and, with the bad international market, Brazil also tends to have low growth and difficulty to recover economically”, he says.