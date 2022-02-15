What if there’s a war? Find out how the market would react and which sectors of the Stock Exchange would be most impacted

More than 10 thousand kilometers separate the Brazilian Stock Exchange, in the center of São Paulo, from Eastern Europe – precisely, the border between Ukraine and Russia. But the last few days have shown that, despite the distance, the risk of a war between countries is capable of impacting the markets here. With the Russians retreating from the border, tensions appear to be easing. But what if a war actually happened, how would the stock market react?

Analysts explain that there are different scenarios for this hypothesis. The repercussions of a war on the market would depend, in the first place, on the extent of the conflict and how countries in Europe and the United States, allies of Ukraine, would respond to the Russian attack. Being a geographically isolated war, with only commercial retaliation against Russia, the reflexes would be smaller than a war response, with greater involvement of other nations.

“We know that the United States has a pro-Ukraine position and, depending on Brazil’s position in this conflict, we could face sanctions. We could have a new trade war and pressure on Brazilian exporting companies”, says Anderson Meneses, from Alkin Research.

Dollar and commodities on the rise: who wins and who loses

the sector of commodities has already been reverberating geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe for a few weeks now. Russia is one of the world’s largest oil producers and accounts for at least a third of Europe’s natural gas supply.

“The intention of Russia taking over Ukraine is to be competitive in relation to the Middle East, one of the biggest energy players in the world”, explains Ariane Benedito, economist at CM Capital.

In yesterday’s session (14), oil prices on the international market reached the highest level since July 2014 with a truncated message from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy about a possible Russian attack as early as this Wednesday (16).

Ariane explains that stocks such as Petrobras (PETR3, PETR4), PetroRio (PRIO3) and 3R Petroleum (RRRP3) tend to have repercussions and gain from the appreciation of the commodity in the international market. But it is worth remembering that Brazil also imports oil products and these companies’ bills can be more expensive in a situation of war. This is because, like the commoditiesthe dollar tends to appreciate.

“The person who has money invested will think about how to bring these resources closer to them”, says Alison Correia, founder of Top Gain. War feeds the feeling of risk aversion, which leads investors to make safer choices. In a conflict situation, the tendency is for him to seek even more conservative options and the dollar is considered a safe haven.

The higher dollar, in turn, tends to reflect positively on shares of exporting companies. This is the case of pulp and paper companies, such as Suzano (SUZB3) and Klabin (KLBN11), whose revenues come mainly from sales abroad.

“These are companies that manage to take advantage of the situation because the dollar is warmer”, explains Fabrício Gonçalvez, CEO of Box Asset Management.

Cascade effect

the combination of commodities and high dollar tends to impact several other sectors of the Stock Exchange and the economy as a whole. Airlines, which have barely recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic, would face a new financial “thud”. Companies such as Gol (GOLL4) and Azul (AZUL4) pay in dollars for the lease of aircraft, even in a scenario of suspension of flights. In addition, companies tend to be impacted by the increase in fuel prices.

“Aviation fuel is one of the main costs of airlines and is derived from oil,” explains Komura. With airlines affected, aircraft manufacturers such as Embraer (EMBR3) and tourism companies such as CVC (CVCB3) would also tend to be heavily impacted.

inflationary storm

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine occur in a context of escalating global inflation. The disparities between supply and demand, due to the pandemic, have not yet been adjusted and the result is the advance of prices, with countries withdrawing stimuli and gradually raising interest rates. Analysts explain that a war would now have the potential to trigger an inflationary boom.

This could not only lead the United States into a more severe cycle of monetary tightening, but it would also thwart the Brazilian Central Bank’s plans to reduce the cycle of interest rate hikes. To make matters worse, Russia and Ukraine are big players wheat prices and a war would inevitably lead to higher food prices.

The scenario would further complicate the situation for retailers listed on the Exchange. Shares of companies such as Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) and Via (VIIA3) have had difficult months, responding negatively to high inflation and the prospect of high interest rates, which reduces the population’s purchasing power. “Brazil is a granary of commoditiesbut there is a retail sector that is quite depreciated – and would continue to depreciate in a war scenario”, concludes Gonçalvez.

