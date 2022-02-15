what is at stake in the visit to Putin

– President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) lands this Tuesday (15) in Russia for an official visit. The timing, of course, does not seem to be the best.

*) Jair Bolsonaro will meet Vladimir Putin amid rising tension between the Russians and neighboring Ukraine, including constant threats of invasion. The US even said at the end of last week that “there is a clear possibility” of an attack by Russian troops on the neighboring country this week.

In an interview with Rádio Tupi at the end of last week, Bolsonaro preferred to emphasize the importance of trade relations between Brazil and Russia for agribusiness. “Brazil largely depends on fertilizers from Russia, Belarus and [Belarus]. We will also bring a group of ministers to deal with other matters that are of interest to our countries, such as energy, defense and agriculture,” said the Brazilian president.

This episode of 15 Minutes podcast analyzes the trip of the President of the Republic to Russia. The guest to speak on the subject is the Luis Kawaguti, journalist specializing in the areas of Defense, Security and International Politics. He publishes the War Games column weekly, in People’s Gazette.

***

The 15 Minutes podcast is a space for discussion of important issues, always with analysis and the participation of the team of journalists from Gazeta do Povo. From Monday to Friday, in a light and dynamic way, with the duration that fits in the rush of your day. Presentation is by journalist Márcio Miranda.

***

Datasheet: ’15 Minutes’, Gazeta do Povo news podcast #Presentation and script: Marcio Miranda; content direction: Rodrigo Fernandes; production team: Maria Eduarda Scroccaro mounting: Leonardo Bechtloff; distribution strategy: Marcus Ayres.