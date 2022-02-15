What kind of exercise to do to improve immunity

Amidst the chaos created by the coronavirus pandemicmuch has been asked about the vaccine efficiencythe precautions that should be taken and what can be done to keep immunity up to date.

See too: You won’t believe the benefits of this fruit juice that you have at home

There is an idea in the collective imagination, which says that the more physical exercise, the better. But will it? The feeling of well being felt after exercise is known to many people. Our body was not created to stand still. Everything in the world requires movement and our body is no different.

Practicing physical exercises helps in maintaining health, body and mental. As exercise becomes part of your routine, you may notice a improves sleep quality and anxiety levels, relieving stress symptoms.

You don’t need to work out 1 hour every day!

Basically all kinds of physical exercise It can improve your fitness whether it is walking, weight training, running, cycling, yoga, martial arts, dancing, swimming and many others. The main thing is that it be a modality of the person’s taste.

And for those who think that only long activities can bring these benefits, you are very wrong. Short duration activities, provided that, at a moderate level, can bring the benefits of improving sleep and reducing the level of stress in the same way. The important thing is that it is a routine in the person’s day to day.

Studies indicate that maintaining a healthy life requires at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity or 75 minutes of vigorous physical activity per week, with a minimum duration of 10 minutes each day.

AND to improve immunitymoderate physical activity seemed to be the best option, as it increases the production of antibodies defense against invaders upper respiratory system.

Some research has also shown that aerobic exercises that raise the heart rate and make you sweat, beneficially impact the brain, resulting in improved mood, improved memory and increased brain protection against cognitive decline.

Regardless of which exercise you choose and the duration of it, the fact is that exercise done in a moderate way will help you maintain immunity at satisfactory levels. Just choose what you like best.