what time does it start and how to do it

The Unified Selection System (Sisu) 2022 program that offers places in public higher education institutions in the country – begins to receive registration this Tuesday, February 15th (02/15). As with Sisu 2021, the Registration opening time must also take place from midnight. Closing will be on February 18, until 11:59 pm.

During this period, 221,790 places will be offered to federal and state institutions and more than 6,000 courses.

Sisu 2022: who can apply

To register for the Unified Selection System (Sisu) 2022, it is necessary to have participated in the National High School Exam (Enem) 2021, whose result was known on the 9th. However, the selection is only valid for participants who did not obtain a zero in the essay or those who took the exam as a trainer—that is, in their second year of high school.

Sisu 2022: step by step on how to register

To register on the Sisu page, click on “Register”. You will then be taken to the next screen. Once you are there, click Enter with GOV.BR or register. Confirm your data for Sisu to contact you. After the update, you are ready to begin your application. Directed to the enrollment screen, you can choose up to two course options. Vacancies can be searched by the name of the municipality, name of the institution or name of the course. In the search result you know the courses searched. Click on the course to see more details and available modalities. Carefully read the available modalities for the course, choose one of the options for which you want to compete and click on “Choose this modality” to continue. Check the details of the course and type of vacancy you have chosen, the documentation that will be required by the institution upon enrollment and click on “Confirm my enrollment”. After confirming your registration, you will return to the “My Registration” screen and you will be able to check the information of the chosen option. You can change your options during the application period. It is on this screen that you will follow your application throughout the process.

Sisu 2022: date schedule

Keeping an eye on the dates of the selection process is essential. Therefore, follow the complete schedule of Sisu 2022 below:

February 15th to 18th: registration period

registration period February 22: regular call result

regular call result February 23 to March 8: regular call registration

regular call registration February 22 to March 8: Deadline to join the waiting list

Deadline to join the waiting list From March 10th: call for candidates on the waiting list by the institutions from this date

Sisu 2022: cut-off grade and different weights

The cut-off score for each course is calculated by Sisu once a day. The calculation is based on the number of vacancies available and the total number of candidates enrolled in that course, by type of competition. Through the cut-off score, the candidate is able to track his partial classification in the chosen course option. The shortlist is only released at the end of the application period.

It is worth mentioning that some institutions participating in the Sisu adopt different weights for the Enem tests. Therefore, when the candidate registers for a course that has a different weight, the system automatically calculates, according to the institution’s specifications, and a new grade is generated.

