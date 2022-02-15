WhatsApp Business gets layout changes in beta version

WhatsApp continues to innovate in its actions and brings new updates quite frequently. Just follow the information on the portal specialized in the subject, WABetaInfo, to stay abreast of what happens with the messenger.

This time, the business version of the app (WhatsApp Business) should get a new design for each user profile. Or rather, users will be able to customize the application as they see fit and more attractive. In addition, the profile will also provide more information to customers through certain changes.

Layout should gain news that resemble Facebook

According to the specialized portal, it will be possible to insert a cover image, in the same way as with profiles and pages on Facebook. By the way, for some time now WhatsApp Business has shown a good similarity with the company pages that exist on the sister social network. This way, the profile picture will be rounded and the cover image will appear in the background rectangle.

As you can already see in the beta (test) versions of WhatsApp Business, all other fields will continue to be available. Thus, companies are allowed to define at what times they will be open, the telephone number and also the description of all activities and services. In other words, it continues as well as it does today.

New Arrivals for iOS and Android

Initially, the changes could be observed in the app in beta version only for iOS systems. This type of information is common when it comes to WhatsApp news. So, soon Android users will also be able to test new features and update apps. WhatsApp will release the news little by little until it is approved and can reach the platform’s large worldwide audience.

There is still no forecast of when the modification will reach the standard version of the app. However, it has everything to be approved and legitimized quickly. Account customization is something users have been suggesting for the platform for a long time.