WhatsApp scam uses fake page about forgotten money in banks

Ever since the Central Bank (BC) announced that Brazilians (individuals and companies) would have money to receive from banking institutions, criminals saw an opportunity to design a new blow. The search for this extra money made many people look for information.

On WhatsApp’s instant messaging platform, messages that promise to consult the Central Bank’s database directly to find out if people are entitled are circulated. Individuals share the message with 10 people to go viral, then click on a suspicious link to be redirected to a website.

Generally, these sites are very similar to the official ones and even have, for example, the Central Bank logo. The victim of the scam provides data such as CPF and full name. It is important to note that there is only one official site for this disclosed by the BC. The address is valorareceber.bcb.gov.br (check each letter of the url).

Often, scammers already register a domain similar to the original. The digital security company Kaspersky identified several messages with this scamming practice on social media and that many people fell for the scam. The Central Bank has already widely disclosed that it does not send WhatsApp messages for people to enter the system.

In these criminal schemes, Kaspersky identifies that scammers report that a given user has amounts between R$1,000 and R$4,000 to receive. Thus, it increases the victim’s interest, making them even more vulnerable. In the message, it is also informed that the payment of the amount receivable will be instantaneously via Pix, as in fact with Central Bank payments.

It is always good to emphasize, once again, that the BC does not send messages and links for citizens to enter.