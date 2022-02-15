where to watch the round of 16 live

The Champions League returns today (15th) with the opening of the round of 16, which will feature the PSG vs Real Madrid match as the main highlight of the first day. The match is one of the most awaited in the knockout stage and will be broadcast live on open TV. SBT shows the game throughout Brazil from 5 pm (Brasilia time).

The PSG vs Real Madrid game will have three other alternatives. One of them is free on the internet, on the SBT website (sbt.com.br), which will reproduce the television broadcast. On pay TV, TNT broadcasts the game, and the signal will also be available to HBO Max streaming subscribers.

At the same time, the paid channel Space and HBO Max air the other duel of the day, which will be Sporting x Manchester City.

On Wednesday (16), two more games close the first of the four weeks of this phase in the Champions League, both at the same time, 17h. Broadcast by TNT and HBO Max, highlighting Inter Milan vs Liverpool. The Red Bull Salzburg vs Bayern Munich duel will be shown by Space and also by HBO Max.

The round of 16 leg will only follow next week, when SBT should air Chelsea vs Lille on Tuesday (22), at 5 pm, a game also reserved for TNT and HBO Max.

Barcelona plays on TV Cultura for the Europa League

Eliminated in the Champions League group stage, Barcelona now play in the Europa League. The duel against Napoli, for the second phase of the second most important competition for clubs on the continent, will be held on Thursday (17) from 2:45 pm and will be broadcast live on TV Cultura, in addition to ESPN and Star+ streaming.

Check out this week’s Champions League broadcasts

02/15 – Tuesday – 17h – PSG vs Real Madrid – SBT, TNT and HBO Max

02/15 – Tuesday – 17h – Sporting v Manchester City – Space and HBO Max

02/16 – Wednesday – 17h – Inter Milan v Liverpool – TNT and HBO Max

02/16 – Wednesday – 17h – Red Bull Salzburg v Bayern Munich – Space and HBO Max