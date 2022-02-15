who will get paid this week? See calendar

The payment schedule for PIS/Pasep 2022 continues in full swing. The schedule was organized to release the values ​​according to the worker’s month of birth (PIS) and the final registration number (Pasep).

It is worth remembering that the Social Integration Program (PIS) calendar began on February 8th. This week, the birthdays of March and April will be contemplated.

In the case of Pasep, the payment schedule starts this Monday, the 15th. Throughout this week, workers whose registration number ends in 0, 1, 2 and 3 receive.

The salary allowance PIS/Pasep allows workers to be supported by amounts that start from R$101 and can reach R$1,212. The benefit is based on the current minimum wage, paying gradual installments that accumulate according to the number of months worked during the base year.

the calendar of PIS/Pasep 2022 uses as a reference the provision of services during 2020, when the salary bonus was suspended so that the program funds could be reallocated to the Emergency Employment and Income Maintenance Benefit (BEm).

Although many workers create expectations about the mutual payment of the allowance for the years 2020 and 2021, the schedule for last year was extended to run in 2023.

Regardless of when deposits will be released, it is essential that workers comply with the rules of the PIS/Pasep. Are they:

Be registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

Have received average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages during the base year;

Have exercised remunerated activity for a Legal Entity, for at least 30 days, consecutive or not, in the base year considered for calculation;

Have your data correctly informed by the employer (Legal Entity) in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS)/eSocial.

As determined by the Ministry of Labor, more than 22 million workers will be entitled to receive the PIS/Pasep in 2022. Of this total, 22.2 million workers will receive PIS, which will cost BRL 17 billion. The amount will be paid by Federal Savings Bank (CEF) to private sector employees.

On the other hand, PASEP will cover 140,000 civil servants, who will be supported after spending approximately R$95 million. The amounts referring to this program are credited by the Bank of Brazil (BB), aimed at civil servants and the military. See the calendars below:

PIS

January – 08/02/2022;

February – 02/10/2022;

March – 02/15/2022;

April – 02/17/2022;

May – 02/22/2022;

June – 02/24/2022;

July – 03/15/2022;

August – 03/17/2022;

September – 03/22/2022;

October – 03/24/2022;

November – 03/29/2022;

December – 03/31/2022.

pasep

0 – 02/15/2022;

1 – 02/15/2022;

2 – 02/17/2022;

3 – 02/17/2022;

4 – 02/22/2022;

5 – 02/24/2022;

6 – 03/15/2022;

7 – 03/17/2022;

8 – 03/22/2022;

9 – 03/24/2022.

