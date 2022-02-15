Why Bolsonaro insisted on visiting Putin amid the crisis with Ukraine – 02/14/2022

The “violent” pressure (as far as diplomatic language can be violent) made by the United States government for Jair Bolsonaro not to go to Russia was decisive for the Brazilian president to maintain the trip.

According to interlocutors of Chancellor Carlos Alberto França, the minister made it clear that American diplomacy “did everything” to get Bolsonaro to cancel the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, scheduled in December, before the outbreak of the crisis with Ukraine. The American fear is that the meeting will be interpreted as Brazil’s alignment with the Russian leader’s demand to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO.

For Bolsonaro, the decision to keep the agenda showed that “Brazil does not salute the United States”, in the words of one contributor. According to this advisor, the president’s trip will convey to his supporters, including those linked to agribusiness, the idea that he “defends Brazilian commercial interests and is not intimidated by external pressure.”

Brazil imports fertilizer inputs from Russia, such as phosphate, but is having trouble securing the product in the face of high demand generated, among other things, by trade sanctions imposed on another strong exporter, Belarus, in a political crisis since the rise of autocrat Alexander Lukashenko. Brazil wants to prevent a decrease in Russian phosphate supply from making fertilizer production in the country more expensive and harming agribusiness.

From a political point of view, Bolsonaro’s decision to maintain the meeting with Putin has yet another meaning. It marks a victory for the president’s allies against a radical wing of Bolsonarism personified by former foreign minister Ernesto Araújo — Bolsonaro’s former minister who was notable for the conflicts fueled against China, the country’s main trading partner.

Bolsonaro’s trip, say allies, would aim to deflate the ideological burden imposed on Itamaraty in the days of Araújo and reposition Brazil as a country of multipolar diplomacy, “that dialogues with all sides and values ​​world peace”. It remains to be seen whether the president will stick to the script, starting with the world peace part (he is instructed to avoid the Ukraine issue).

On Putin’s side, the expectation is that — having succeeded in rubbing the presence in his territory of a South American leader in his colleague Joe Biden’s face — the Russian will treat his Brazilian colleague with a little more warmth than what dedicated to Frenchman Emanuel Macron, from whom he insisted on keeping his distance. Putin, they say, is afraid of contracting Covid-19, but not only that. Specialist who is in other much more lethal forms of contagion, he may not skimp on precaution — and leave Bolsonaro without a selfie to post on Instagram.

