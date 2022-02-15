Why “fake” manual transmission became a bet for modern Toyota cars – 02/14/2022

For many people, the arrival of electric cars would be what would kill the manual transmission once and for all. However, Toyota apparently wants to please the purists and give extra life to the joy of shifting gears. The brand has filed eight US patents that suggest the brand will be able to supply fake manual transmissions in electric cars in the future.

The documents, registered in the middle of last year, were released at the BZ Forum. The system would have fake clutch pedal and simulated gear shifts, as well as torque interruption to mimic the experience of driving a normal combustion engine car. Even a tachometer would be available.

THE UOL Cars is now on TikTok! Follow fun videos, releases and curiosities about the automotive universe.

“The electric vehicle includes a gearshift lever and a clutch pedal to pseudo-perform the manual gear shift of a vehicle with a manual transmission. The controller calculates the virtual engine speed and displays it on the screen,” the document says.

The system could have three modes: the first would require the driver to use both the clutch and shifter, the second would eliminate the need to use the clutch, and in the third mode neither the clutch nor the shifter would be used by the driver.

However, the patent suggests that this third mode would be like an automatic transmission in a combustion car, without the fixed ratio like a normal electric one.

It is not known whether the technology of this type of transmission will be good at replicating the sensation or will just bring the pleasure of a car with a manual transmission.

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our coverage on Instagram of UOL Carros.