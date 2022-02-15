Why is apology for communism still not a crime in Brazil?

Former presidential candidate Guilherme Boulos (Psol) made, on Wednesday (9), a controversial post on his social networks (which was later deleted) when addressing the gesture of commentator Adrilles Jorge, from Jovem Pan , pointed out as an alleged allusion to Nazism, which motivated his departure from the station. Boulos said that the Nazi salute “deserves what the Communists did to the Nazis in Berlin in 1945,” referring to the tens of thousands of deaths of Germans, many of them innocent civilians, in the takeover of the German capital.

Boulos and most left-wing public figures are right to denounce the barbarities of Nazism, but they are wrong to ignore the atrocities of communism – a similar totalitarian regime, which decimated a number of lives five times greater than Nazism.

In addition to turning a blind eye to the existence of countless concentration and forced labor camps (the so-called gulags), the mass murders of regime opponents, the curtailment of freedoms and starvation deaths in the millions – the Holomodor genocide being , which killed more than 5 million Ukrainians between 1931 and 1933, equivalent to the holocaust – sectors on the left often manifest in favor of the communist regime. In Brazil, of the 32 existing political parties, at least three openly support the project of establishing a communist regime in the country.

By means of the federal anti-racism law (Law 7,716, of 1989), in Brazil it is a crime to vehicular, sell or distribute symbols that make reference to Nazism for the purpose of publicizing the regime, and the penalty for the conduct is up to five years in prison plus traffic ticket. However, it is not a crime to make apology for communism. Although there are bills that propose to criminalize any form of praise for the regime being processed in the Chamber of Deputies, these PLs get little support, which is insufficient to become laws.

Projects in the House on criminalization of the apology for communism

In May 2016, federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) presented the bill (PL) 5358/16, which criminalizes the apology for communism. The bill amends the Anti-Racism Law, in the section that addresses Nazi propaganda, to include the same penalty for anyone who broadcasts, sells or distributes symbols or propaganda that refer to communism, as well as reproducing the hammer and sickle symbol. Currently left-wing political parties – such as the Communist Party of Brazil (PCdoB) and the Brazilian Communist Party (PCB) – bear the symbol of the regime.

The proposition, which also amends the Anti-Terrorism Law (13.260/16) to include the “encouragement of social class clashes” as a terrorist act when committed with the purpose of provoking social or generalized terror, is on hold pending the definition of a rapporteur.

In September 2020, the parliamentarian presented another project on the subject (PL 4425/20), which criminalizes the apology for both Nazism and communism, and prohibits any reference to people, organizations, events or dates that symbolize both totalitarian regimes in names of streets, highways, squares, bridges, buildings or public space facilities.

The proposal also increases to 15 years the maximum penalty for broadcasting for the apology of the regimes and determines that schools are obliged to adopt measures aimed at making students aware of the crimes committed by representatives of communism and Nazism.

“Both ideologies can be explained in a few words: misery and deaths. It is true that Nazism uses race struggle and communism class struggle to reach power. Massacring any type of individual right, the two currents served as an instrument for the domination of genocides, at different levels, around the world”, said the parliamentarian when presenting the project. Since its presentation, however, the proposal has not had any progress.