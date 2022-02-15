Why is apology for communism still not a crime in Brazil?

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Why is apology for communism still not a crime in Brazil? 5 Views

Former presidential candidate Guilherme Boulos (Psol) made, on Wednesday (9), a controversial post on his social networks (which was later deleted) when addressing the gesture of commentator Adrilles Jorge, from Jovem Pan , pointed out as an alleged allusion to Nazism, which motivated his departure from the station. Boulos said that the Nazi salute “deserves what the Communists did to the Nazis in Berlin in 1945,” referring to the tens of thousands of deaths of Germans, many of them innocent civilians, in the takeover of the German capital.

>> Be part of Life and Citizenship channel on Telegram

Boulos and most left-wing public figures are right to denounce the barbarities of Nazism, but they are wrong to ignore the atrocities of communism – a similar totalitarian regime, which decimated a number of lives five times greater than Nazism.

In addition to turning a blind eye to the existence of countless concentration and forced labor camps (the so-called gulags), the mass murders of regime opponents, the curtailment of freedoms and starvation deaths in the millions – the Holomodor genocide being , which killed more than 5 million Ukrainians between 1931 and 1933, equivalent to the holocaust – sectors on the left often manifest in favor of the communist regime. In Brazil, of the 32 existing political parties, at least three openly support the project of establishing a communist regime in the country.

By means of the federal anti-racism law (Law 7,716, of 1989), in Brazil it is a crime to vehicular, sell or distribute symbols that make reference to Nazism for the purpose of publicizing the regime, and the penalty for the conduct is up to five years in prison plus traffic ticket. However, it is not a crime to make apology for communism. Although there are bills that propose to criminalize any form of praise for the regime being processed in the Chamber of Deputies, these PLs get little support, which is insufficient to become laws.

Projects in the House on criminalization of the apology for communism

In May 2016, federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) presented the bill (PL) 5358/16, which criminalizes the apology for communism. The bill amends the Anti-Racism Law, in the section that addresses Nazi propaganda, to include the same penalty for anyone who broadcasts, sells or distributes symbols or propaganda that refer to communism, as well as reproducing the hammer and sickle symbol. Currently left-wing political parties – such as the Communist Party of Brazil (PCdoB) and the Brazilian Communist Party (PCB) – bear the symbol of the regime.

The proposition, which also amends the Anti-Terrorism Law (13.260/16) to include the “encouragement of social class clashes” as a terrorist act when committed with the purpose of provoking social or generalized terror, is on hold pending the definition of a rapporteur.

In September 2020, the parliamentarian presented another project on the subject (PL 4425/20), which criminalizes the apology for both Nazism and communism, and prohibits any reference to people, organizations, events or dates that symbolize both totalitarian regimes in names of streets, highways, squares, bridges, buildings or public space facilities.

The proposal also increases to 15 years the maximum penalty for broadcasting for the apology of the regimes and determines that schools are obliged to adopt measures aimed at making students aware of the crimes committed by representatives of communism and Nazism.

“Both ideologies can be explained in a few words: misery and deaths. It is true that Nazism uses race struggle and communism class struggle to reach power. Massacring any type of individual right, the two currents served as an instrument for the domination of genocides, at different levels, around the world”, said the parliamentarian when presenting the project. Since its presentation, however, the proposal has not had any progress.

<em>“If you have to use ‘red terror’ measures against counterrevolutionaries, historically this is valid</em>”<em>, said youtuber and pre-candidate for the Pernambuco government, Jones Manoel. A militant affiliated with the PCB, he defends in his videos the death of opponents of socialist regimes. (Photo: Facebook Disclosure)</em> ” title=” <em>“If you have to use ‘red terror’ measures against counterrevolutionaries, historically this is valid</em>”<em>, said youtuber and pre-candidate for the Pernambuco government, Jones Manoel. A militant affiliated with the PCB, he defends in his videos the death of opponents of socialist regimes. (Photo: Facebook Disclosure)</em> “/><figcaption class=c-image-info><span class=c-image-caption> <em>“If you have to use ‘red terror’ measures against counterrevolutionaries, historically that is valid</em>”<em>, said the youtuber and pre-candidate for the government of Pernambuco, Jones Manoel. A militant affiliated with the PCB, he defends in his videos the death of opponents of socialist regimes. (Photo: Facebook Disclosure)</em> </span></figcaption></picture><p tabindex=0>In 2019, federal deputy Julian Lemos (PSL-PB) proposed PL 4826/19, which establishes the crime of apology for communism and stipulates a maximum penalty of six years plus a fine. “Communism is as harmful as Nazism and, if we already recognize in our legal system the objection to the second, we must also do so in relation to the first”, says the parliamentarian.</p><p tabindex=0>“The proposal aims to put an end to the deceitful manipulation perpetrated for years that deceives well-intentioned people and distorts historical facts, hiding what is truly behind the communist fallacies, whose regimes killed millions of innocent people and promoted countless attacks”, he continues. The project awaits consideration by the Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) of the Chamber.</p><p tabindex=0>Finally, in 2017, former deputy Professor Victório Galli (PSC-MT) presented PL 8229/17, which also makes any form of praise or apology for communism a crime. The project also did not make progress in its processing.</p><h2 tabindex=Barbarians and brutal, Nazism and communism decimated countless lives

Nazism and communism were two of the most relevant political experiences in the world during the 20th century. Nazism, led by Adolf Hitler and implemented mostly in the 1930s and 1940s, as a state policy, in Germany and in the countries invaded by the dictator, preaches the destruction of peoples and individuals who could “contaminate” the alleged “purity” of the race. Aryan. The regime was responsible for victimizing six million Jews in death camps. In addition to Jews, countless victims such as blacks, people with disabilities, gypsies and homosexuals were persecuted and killed.

Nazism is universally regarded as the most vile ideology ever deployed and is estimated to have been responsible for around 20 million deaths. However, the communist regime is not usually given the same treatment, responsible for historic massacres and mass exterminations that reach the mark of one hundred million murders. The figures (published in “The Black Book of Communism”, written by six French scholars and published in the United States by Harvard University Press) refer only to civilian deaths by communist regimes and not to people killed in combat.

In the Soviet Union alone, 20 million civilians were killed. In China, the deaths during the leadership of Mao Tse-Tung, known as the great leader of the Cultural Revolution, which made China a communist country, at least 65 million people were killed. Tens of millions more also died by the iron fist of communist leaders in countries like Ukraine, Cuba, Romania, Cambodia and many others.

For historian and political scientist, regimes are comparable

For historian and professor at the São Paulo State University (Unesp) Jean Marcel Carvalho França, the way in which the West relativized the barbarities of communism is related to the influence of a more left-wing thinking that has been predominant since the Second World War. According to the historian, it is possible to perceive this phenomenon of tolerance with the arbitrariness of certain leftist regimes from the relationship between French intellectuals and Stalinism.

“They took a long time to deny Stalinism. Look at the attitude of Jean-Paul Sartre, who is a libertarian, who preaches that the West must make an anti-bourgeois revolution. He was one of those who long covered up Stalinism. So, there is a tendency within Western intelligence to the left, and this is not just a Brazilian phenomenon. They, in fact, attenuate leftist totalitarian regimes”, says the professor.

For Carvalho França, after the Second World War, a consensus was formed around Western totalitarian regimes, summarizing them to Nazism and Fascism. According to him, there is a wide literature that supports the very critical perspective of Nazism, but there is a much smaller literature with less impact on Western culture on the barbarities of communism.

“There is a whole generation – the generation of the [Michel] Foucault for example, the generation of the Frankfurt School. They will all think against totalitarian regimes, and totalitarian regimes for them have a name: Nazism.” According to the historian, however, any regime that intends to implement social engineering at all costs, even with the extermination of countless human lives, can be classified as a totalitarian regime.

According to Leonardo Barreto, PhD in Political Science from the University of Brasília (UnB), there are sectors within politics that understand that the process of collectivization and social planning is desirable and must be pursued, which makes it difficult to advance bills that criminalize an apology for communism. For him, there are people who, although they are social democrats and have a vision against totalitarianism and in favor of civil liberties, have already been influenced, in the past, by communist visions and find it difficult to condemn them.

“To condemn communism is also to condemn an ​​idea of ​​social planning that is behind all these massacres. I believe that proposals of this nature do not advance for this reason. This is what leads many people to forcefully criminalize Nazism as it should be, but to relativize regimes that have promoted very similar tragedies”, says the political scientist.

“The ‘serpent’s egg’ is the idea of ​​social planning and this absolutism of the collective against the individual. This is the mother idea of ​​all regimes that decide to choose a population to stop living”, she emphasizes.

As a complement, Carvalho França points out that the promise of a perfect society is what, in theory, would “justify” the deaths, and that both regimes have equally. “Both promise a better society, a wonderful end product. So, if the result is good, it doesn’t matter what price you pay, even if you have to eliminate people – whether the races are considered inferior to the Nazis, or the ‘bourgeois’ who don’t want to accept communism”, he explains.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Extraordinary benefit of Auxílio Brasil begins to be paid; know what it is

The Ministry of Citizenship starts paying the extraordinary benefit of the Aid Brazil starting this …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved