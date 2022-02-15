Why Roger and not Renato Gaucho? Grêmio vice explains choice of new coach

Dénis Abrahão gave a press conference this Monday after hiring Roger

Hours after firing Vágner Mancini, the Guild announced the replacement for the coach, who is an old acquaintance and idol of the Rio Grande do Sul tricolor: Roger Machado.

There was an expectation that a return of Renato Gaúcho could occur, but the vice president of Grêmio, Dénis Abrahão, explained why the club preferred Roger now than the return of Renato.

“Because it’s been a while since Renato left Grêmio, and the analysis made by the Grêmio commanders at the time indicated that we should follow a new path. I am convinced of Roger’s work, I know Roger’s work”, said Abrahão.

“Renato is our eternal idol, but may he be happy in the clubs he wants to work in, in Rio de Janeiro or wherever he wants to be. For the moment we opted for Roger. And that doesn’t mean that the doors are closed for Renato, absolutely. Renato is the greatest idol in Grêmio’s history, he is my greatest idol as a football player. As a coach he is very good too, but we understand that it is Roger’s moment”, he added.