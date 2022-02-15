Will Maria be expelled from BBB 22? Actress reveals why she assaulted Natalia

Maria apologized for the third time after hitting Natália Deodato’s head with a bucket at BBB 22. In the morning X-ray of this Tuesday (15), the singer said that she suffered outside confinement with her exaggerated aggression, which she underwent treatment , but he had this trait of his personality exacerbated in the reality show.

“When I came here, I came very willing to be myself, and calm about it, but I knew I was worried about my tendency to be aggressive. The tendency to be aggressive is in my words, in my expressions, in my tone of voice, it was never in a place of aggression”, began the actress in the confessional.

“That was an attitude that worried me. I apologized yesterday on live to Natália, afterwards too. I would like to apologize to you, publicly, once again. It’s something I’ve started to notice in myself. caring, here inside is a little more difficult. I’ll start to observe what has led me to this place. I think it was important to say that”, he concluded.

The team that takes care of Maria’s social networks released an official note on Twitter after the situation. They also offer support to Natalia’s family.

“After the live broadcast, Maria recognized her aggressive attitude and reinforced that she had no intention of hitting Natália. We, from the Maria team, are saddened by the situation, regret what happened and strengthen our position against any aggressive attitude. of Natalia, her family and her team”, reads the statement.

Confession

Minutes after the live game, the Camarote member revealed to Vinicius Fernandes that she actually attacked her colleague: “She left me with a lot of hate, with a lot of hate. I didn’t think, it’s the second time I do that. With Arthur [Aguiar] it was the same. He ‘pissed me off’, and I did it to his face.”

“It was unintentional, but at the time I took it anyway, I took it with anger, it wasn’t cool. It was the second time I was aggressive, but it was by accident”, he added.

Check out Maria’s X-ray at BBB 22 and the full note below:

At the X-Ray, Maria goes public to apologize for the aggressive attitude she had with Natália in the last game of discord. #BBB22pic.twitter.com/L0aisXW3Ml — Tracklist #BBB22 (@tracklist) February 15, 2022

