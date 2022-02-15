Will PSG vs Real Madrid pass the SBT? See schedule and where to watch live · TV News

First leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League, PSG vs Real Madrid takes place this Tuesday (15), at 17:00 (Brasília time). The duel will be played in the Parc des Princes, in Paris. SBT and TNT Sports will be broadcast live on TV. The options to watch online are HBO Max and TNT Go.

The same broadcast on open TV will be available to watch for free on the website of Silvio Santos’ broadcaster. Téo José narrates on SBT, with comments by Mauro Beting and Mauro Cezar Pereira. Nadine Basttos will be in the referee review, while Benjamin Back will participate in the broadcast.

For those who want to follow along on WarnerMedia’s platforms, TNT Go is available to channel subscribers and can be accessed through the website and also in mobile applications. After downloading the app, just log in with the data of the respective pay TV operator.

HBO Max is the alternative for those who do not have subscription channels. The streaming service shows all Champions League games and costs R$27.90 per month in the standard plan (with HD and 4K images). Another option is the plan for use only on mobile devices, which costs BRL 19.90 per month.

Champions live

PSG won the place in the round of 16 after qualifying in second place in group A, with 11 points. Real Madrid, on the other hand, advanced as first place in group D, with 15 points.

Without playing since November, Neymar should be new to the match. The Brazilian was out of action due to an ankle injury. Coach Mauricio Pochettino revealed that the athlete is evolving in training and has chances of being related, but should start on the bench.

On the Spanish side, forward Benzema should also return. The Frenchman, who has not played since last month because of muscle problems, was called up for the duel by coach Carlo Ancelotti.

