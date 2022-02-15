Windows 11 can run on Android 13, developer shows

Raju Singh 2 hours ago Technology Comments Off on Windows 11 can run on Android 13, developer shows 6 Views

Developer Danny Lin, whose Twitter username is “kdrag0n”, demonstrated the Windows 11 Arm running on a smartphone Google Pixel 6, with the Android 13 DP1 update.

Linn used the device as a virtual machine, which was possible thanks to the new virtualization framework implemented. More details about the procedure were shared on Twitter.

The developer stated that the system was “quite usable”, although the hardware acceleration of the GPU was not available. He also posted a video on Twitter in which he shows Windows booting on his smartphone and even running the game. doom.

Windows 11 running on Google Pixel 6Windows 11 running on Google Pixel 6Source: Source: Playback/Twitter

Linux on Android and more supported devices

In addition to Windows 11, Danny Lin even gave a demonstration of using Linux on the Android device. According to Mishaal Rahman, former editor-in-chief of the site Android Policethese changes have been taking place due to Google’s recent investments in preparing a virtualization framework better that it is supported on multiple devices.

This is also not the first time Windows 11 has run on a smartphone. THE Renegade Project has been developing versions of the operating system for several cell phone models. According to project representatives, the list of compatible smartphones should grow as developers contribute to it.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Wordle goes viral with the premise of getting one word a day right

A game for cell phones that consists of guessing words became a fever in the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved