Windows 11 can run on Android 13, developer shows

Developer Danny Lin, whose Twitter username is “kdrag0n”, demonstrated the Windows 11 Arm running on a smartphone Google Pixel 6, with the Android 13 DP1 update.

Linn used the device as a virtual machine, which was possible thanks to the new virtualization framework implemented. More details about the procedure were shared on Twitter.

And here’s Windows 11 as a VM on Pixel 6 https://t.co/0557SfeJtN pic.twitter.com/v7OIcWC3Ab — kdrag0n (@kdrag0n) February 13, 2022

The developer stated that the system was “quite usable”, although the hardware acceleration of the GPU was not available. He also posted a video on Twitter in which he shows Windows booting on his smartphone and even running the game. doom.

Yes, it runs Doom (connecting to the phone’s Windows VM from my computer for keyboard input) pic.twitter.com/6PORUnJk8m — kdrag0n (@kdrag0n) February 14, 2022

Windows 11 running on Google Pixel 6Source: Source: Playback/Twitter

Linux on Android and more supported devices

In addition to Windows 11, Danny Lin even gave a demonstration of using Linux on the Android device. According to Mishaal Rahman, former editor-in-chief of the site Android Policethese changes have been taking place due to Google’s recent investments in preparing a virtualization framework better that it is supported on multiple devices.

This is also not the first time Windows 11 has run on a smartphone. THE Renegade Project has been developing versions of the operating system for several cell phone models. According to project representatives, the list of compatible smartphones should grow as developers contribute to it.