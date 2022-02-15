With a salary of up to BRL 15,000, the company has 40 openings for home office work · Jornal Midiamax

Company specialized in mental health and corporate emotional care, Zenklub, has more than 40 vacancies open to work 100% remotely. The vacancies are for people anywhere and focused on the areas of technology and products of the company.

Among the positions are Senior Data Analyst, Full Data Engineer, Full Data Product Manager, Lead Data Architect, Product Design Manager, Full and Senior Product Designer, Backend Developer, Front-end Developer and Mobile Developer .

Salaries range from BRL 3 to BRL 15,000. The startup offers benefits such as free access to therapy, as well as a discount for family members, flexible benefit on the Caju card, Health Plan, Dental Plan, in addition to its own ‘anywhere office’ and flexible hours.

Today, Zenklub has 120 employees, more than 5 thousand psychologists, psychoanalysts, therapists and coaches on its platform and impacts more than 73 thousand lives with its solutions. Interested parties can apply in the company’s job area through the link.

The startup, which uses data, science and technology to offer solutions in mental health, has more than 350 companies in its portfolio, such as Ambev, Cyrela, Renault, Qualicorp, Tecnisa, Loggi, Natura and Elo7.