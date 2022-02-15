Woman has threesome with husband, discovers she is a lesbian and ends marriage

It sounds like Ross’ story from the sitcom Friends, but it happened in real life. A woman decided to surprise her husband: a threesome. The problem was that during the act, Rose, 36, discovered that she was a lesbian.

After the revelation, Rose abandoned her husband, with whom she had two children. The man did not accept the end and appealed to his ex-wife’s parents, who are ultraconservative. In vain. Now, she is living with a woman she met a year ago. The deadline was in 2020.

In an interview with the New York Post, Rose defined herself as a “late lesbian”. The American, who moved from California to Oregon, where she lives with Jacqui, declared that the sexual experience with three made her discover that the relationship with her husband was “superficial”.

The American revealed that she had always been unhappy in her marriage, but could not explain why.

On TikTok, Rose often comments on the revolution that the ménage a trois caused in her life. The experience made her realize what she was missing. On the social network, she became a mental health activist.

“Experiencing this intimate interaction with a woman for the first time, the physical and emotional depth was very intense. I was like, Oh my God, this is what’s been missing. After being with that woman, I said to myself: Yeah. That’s why I’ve been so unhappy in my marriage,” she told The Post.

“My relationship with my husband, emotionally, felt so shallow and lonely compared to my connection with the wife,” she added.

Rose, who now identifies as an atheist, says she was raised to believe that “all gay people go to hell”.