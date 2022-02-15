Woman presents her husband with a threesome, discovers she is a lesbian and leaves him

To surprise her partner and present him on his birthday, the American Rose decided to call another woman to have sex with the couple.

The sexual adventure, however, ended differently. During the third person’s involvement, Rose came out as a lesbian, left her husband with whom she had two children, and has been in a relationship with a woman for a year.

In an interview with the New York Post, Rose said that the threesome experience made her discover that her relationship with her husband was “superficial”. According to the American, she was always unhappy in her marriage, but could not explain why.

“Experiencing this intimate interaction with a woman for the first time, the physical and emotional depth was very intense. I was like: Oh my God, this is what’s been missing. After being with that woman, I said to myself, This is why I’ve been so unhappy in my marriage,” Rose said in an interview with the Post.

“My relationship with my husband, emotionally, felt so shallow and lonely compared to my connection with the wife,” he added.

Rose, who has ultra-conservative parents, revealed that she was raised to believe that “all gay men go to hell”, but now she doesn’t believe it and has found herself to be an atheist.

know more

+ What were chamberpots like in Ancient Rome? Archaeologists show

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Hundreds of dead birds suddenly fall from the sky in Mexico

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat