Wordle goes viral with the premise of getting one word a day right

A game for cell phones that consists of guessing words became a fever in the United States and sold for millions of dollars. The exact value of Wordle’s purchase by The New York Times was not disclosed, but it is within 7 decimal places. This led many people to be impressed, after all, it’s a simple game in which you have to hit a word a day, having only six attempts.

Wordle becomes a fever in the US with simple and challenging logic

In a simplified way, the game consists of guessing words, as a kind of “hangman”. The user enters a word to start playing, so the program indicates which letters are wrong, which ones are out of order and which ones he got right. Thus, through exclusion, the person is challenged to guess the correct term. The problem is that there are only 6 chances to be used, after that nothing else can be done.

What is most striking is that each player can guess only one word per day. However, experts believe that this is the most fun part of the game. Because it forces people to access the app daily to find out what the mystery of that moment is.

Game inspired developers in Brazil too

The game’s success was tremendous, earning the owners a few million after closing a deal with The New York Times (newspaper). Every day, countless new downloads are registered in the smartphone app stores. The only downside is that the game is only available in English. Therefore, it is difficult for Brazilians to get the words right.

Faced with this demand, Brazil currently has at least two similar games. Letreco and Termo are clearly based on Wordle. However, now the residents here can also solve their daily challenges by guessing words. Although simple, the game’s logic is interesting and allows you to exercise your mind for a few minutes during the day.