You can have forgotten money in up to 6 sources; See how to consult

The Central Bank system that allows the consultation of “forgotten” values ​​in financial institutions has attracted a lot of attention from Brazilians in recent weeks. What many do not know is that these R$ 8 billion are not the only amounts that are waiting for their owners in the banks.

Billions of reais in labor benefits and other programs have not been redeemed by millions of people. meet six sources of resources who may have money waiting for you.

1 – Amounts receivable from banks

About R$ 8 billion is available for people who have forgotten values ​​in banks. The consultation was again available to users this Monday, 14, through the website valorareceber.bcb.gov.br.

According to the Central Bank, these amounts come from:

Savings or checking account closed with balance;

Shares of capital to be returned;

Debts charged improperly;

Resources forgotten after consortium closures;

Refund of unduly charged fees.

2 – Retroactive PIS/Pasep salary bonus

About 320,000 workers who failed to withdraw the PIS/Pasep salary bonus for the 2019 base year can have access to the money retroactively. There are more than R$ 208.5 million available for redemption until March 31. Check the rules for receiving:

Be enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

Have received, on average, up to two minimum wages per month in 2019;

Have exercised remunerated activity for at least 30 days (consecutive or not) in 2019;

Have the data correctly informed by the employer in the RAIS (Annual Social Information Report).

The consultation of the 2019 base year salary allowance is available through the Alô Trabalhador central, at number 158.

3 – PIS/Pasep Quotas

The PIS/Pasep Fund quotas are a right of workers in the private sector, public servants and the military who worked between 1970 and October 4, 1988. The money comes from contributions at that time.

Those who have not yet withdrawn the amounts can withdraw until June 1, 2025. In the event of the shareholder’s death, the heirs and dependents are entitled to the redemption.

The balance can be consulted on the Digital Work Card application or on Caixa’s internet banking.

4 – Withdrawal of the FGTS for the unemployed

Anyone who has not been employed for three years or more with a formal contract can withdraw the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço), as long as they have a balance in the linked accounts. The possibility is provided for in Law No. 8,036/90.

To redeem the money, just go to a Caixa branch and present an identification document, PIS/Pasep/NIS number and work card proving that you had no employment relationship during the period.

5 – IR refund

The Income Tax refund has become increasingly rare due to the outdated tax table. However, those who have not yet received the amounts can redeem the money corrected by the Selic rate.

When the taxpayer goes to consult the refund and receives the message “Available for rescheduling”, he needs to contact Bano do Brasil’s service channels. If there are any errors in the process, it is important to consult the extract and try to understand the reason.

6 – São Paulo Invoice

The state of São Paulo has a program that returns part of the ICMS on purchases in the form of credits. The money is available for one year, but to accumulate balance, you must inform the CPF on the invoice.

To request the transfer of funds, simply inform the CPF or CNPJ registered through the Nota Fiscal Paulista application or on the website portal.fazenda.sp.gov.br/servicos/nfp.