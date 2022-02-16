14-year-old from Santa Catarina maps 7 possible asteroids in NASA’s program: ‘Very linked to science’ | Santa Catarina

Rosa Maria Miranda, 14, from Santa Catarina, mapped seven possible asteroids so far. A ninth-grade student at the Colégio de Aplicação, Universidade Federal de Santa Catarina (UFSC), she made the discoveries while participating in a program at NASA’s International Astronomical Search Collaboration (IASC).

The data you’ve built up will now be analyzed and submitted to the Minor Planet Center, the world’s official repository of asteroid data. If detections are confirmed, they can become discovered. In According to the UFSC, The whole process can take between 6 to 10 years.

Passionate about Astronomy, the young woman is part of the project “The MCTI Asteroid Hunter”, a program in partnership between the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovations and the US space agency. According to Rosa Maria, the detection of objects is the result of an interest in the universe since childhood.

“Since I was a child, I have always been very attached to science. I started taking a lot of courses, and one of the first was one on Astronomy and Astronautics at UFSC, an extension course. Then I did General Astrophysics and got involved in a lot of projects,” she explains.

THE “asteroid hunting” is carried out by a NASA platform that provides images from a telescope at the University of Hawaii. The photos are distributed to registered teams and analyzed by program participants in a virtual way.

Even before being featured in asteroid mapping, Rosa Maria collects highlights. One of them was the participation in the 1st Brazilian Satellite Olympiad, Obsat.

With three other students from the school, she developed a nanosatellite to monitor the levels of carbon dioxide (CO2) in the stratosphere located above the country’s mangrove forests.

The project was selected in second place in the Elementary School II category and is in the execution phase. According to the teenager, the proposal is to develop and test a small satellite. If the results are positive, a larger object will be launched into space by a balloon and the data collected.

“We found out about the Olympics project at the last minute, so we had to create it in a week. It was very rushed, we considered several ideas, but we ended up reaching a very cool solution. I’m very proud,” she said.

