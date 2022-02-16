16.7 million have not yet consulted the BC website

More than 16.7 million Brazilians and companies with amounts receivable from financial institutions have not verified, on the Central Bank’s website, whether they have any “forgotten money”.

In the first phase, opened on January 14, consultations were released regarding the balance of R$ 4 billion. This amount includes amounts to be returned to 28 million Brazilians, including 26 million individuals and 2 million companies.

According to the Central Bank, until 12 pm this Tuesday (15/2), almost 60 million people accessed the system to check for forgotten money.

Also according to the autarchy, 11 million individuals and another 222,000 legal entities had a balance available. The remainder, 48.7 million, had no funds to receive.

In this first phase of the return of resources, which can reach R$ 3.9 billion, the amounts to be returned correspond to:

closed checking or savings accounts with available balance; fees and installments or obligations related to credit operations unduly charged, provided that the return is provided for in a Term of Commitment signed by the financial institution with the Central Bank; capital quotas and apportionment of net surpluses of beneficiaries and participants of credit unions; and Unsought appeals relating to closed consortium groups.



How to make an inquiry at the Central Bank?

Access the website https://valoresareceber.bcb.gov.br/ and inform the CPF, in the case of an individual, or the CNPJ, in the case of companies, and your date of birth to check the existence of funds for withdrawal;

the page will inform a date to consult the amounts and request the withdrawal – note this date;

on the date informed, return to the page https://valoresareceber.bcb.gov.br/. Use your gov.br login to access the system (click here to see how to register);

after access, check the value and indicate the payment method. The money must be deposited by the financial institution within 12 days.

Payment methods

In the case of amounts available to be redeemed, they can be received through:

Pix in the account linked to the Registrato system, in the case of banks that adhered to a specific term with the BC; and

transfer or payment to be informed by the respective financial institutions, in other cases. In this modality, the customer must inform the contact data in the Central Bank system to receive the amounts.

Second level

As announced by the Central Bank, the second phase should take place in May. At this stage, resources will come from: