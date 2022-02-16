23 minutes and a heel pass for Mbappé’s great goal

The clock showed 72 minutes of the game between PSG and Real Madrid, in the Parc des Princes, when Neymar took to the field. Replacing Di María, he has not played since November 28, 2021, when he suffered an injury to the ligaments in his left ankle. In general, it was a good individual performance by the Brazilian, crowned with a 1-0 victory in stoppage time.

The recovery took longer than expected, but, finally, the ace debuted in 2022. And then in the most important game of the season so far.

When Neymar took to the field, PSG already had wide dominance over the Spanish team. It was a game focused on the attack, but it just didn’t start from scratch because of Courtois. The Belgian goalkeeper had made two difficult saves so far. In the first, a shot by Mbappé inside the area that required reaction speed to defend a low shot. In the second, and more important, he fell into the low left corner to palm a penalty taken by Messi.

With one minute of Neymar in action, came the first table with Mbappé and the first foul suffered. The appetite was so much that he even dribbled the referee in the play. Upon entering the match, Neymar started to occupy the left lane of PSG’s attack. Coach Mauricio Pochettino moved Mbappé to the right.

The confrontation with Vini Jr on the field only lasted four minutes because the Brazilian from Real Madrid was replaced by Hazard. Vini’s performance was discreet, although it was the only outlet in the hole Real Madrid got into. Rodrygo took to the field at the same time as Neymar, replacing Asensio, but appeared little.

The game was already in the 39 minutes of the second half and Neymar also had to fulfill the role of constructor, as he has become accustomed to in recent years, ceasing to be a player more of the completion of plays. In midfield, a duel with Kroos even earned the German a pen.

Real Madrid came out of the trenches a little in the final moments of the game, which at times created spaces for PSG to move up more dynamically, not only based on the exchange of short passes.

That’s why, in the 42nd minute, Neymar’s clearest chance came. After a combination with Messi, a shot without an angle went parallel to the goal line. Shortly after, at 44, the Brazilian even made a good infiltration in the area, but Mbappé’s cross came far behind and did not generate a submission.

The connection between them worked in the origin of Mbappé’s goal that decided the game, when the clock was already approaching 49 minutes of the second half. Neymar made a beautiful back-heel pass and ran towards the area while shirt 7 passed Militão and Lucas Vasquez before hitting low between Courtois’ legs. It is necessary to value the daring and magic of a player who is an ace and thinks “outside the box”.

Counting extra time, it was just 23 minutes and 11 seconds of Neymar in action, according to UEFA’s match report. The entity’s technical observers did not count the back-heel pass as an assist. Neymar got into a gear that was already working well, but it is an important first step towards achieving the individual and collective goals that the number 10, now 30 years old, has in 2022.