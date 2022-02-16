28 million Brazilians have R$8 billion to receive from banks

About R$ 8 million are sitting in financial institutions waiting for their owners. The problem is that many of these 28 million Brazilians who are entitled to the amounts do not even know that they are available for redemption.

Read more: Review of the life of the INSS has a new trial scheduled in the STF

With this in mind, the Central Bank created the Receivable Value System, a platform for consulting and redeeming “forgotten” amounts in financial institutions. Due to high demand, the municipality had to remove the platform from the air just one day after its launch.

But the system gained its own website and returned this Monday, the 14th, without presenting new failures so far. According to the BC, more than R$ 900 thousand have already been redeemed via Pix.

Receivable Value System

The platform allows consumers to consult any amounts receivable from banks and other financial institutions. If there is any balance available, the portal explains which company it is in and shows its value, in addition to informing how to redeem it.

Amounts relating to the following transactions will be returned:

Accounts (current or savings) closed with balance;

Fees, installments or obligations related to unduly charged credit oppressions;

Shares of capital and apportionment of net surplus of former members of credit unions;

Unsought resources relating to finalized consortium groups; and

Other situations that imply the return of values.

To access the system, it is necessary to register on the Gov.br platform. If the customer does not have a Pix, simply inform the personal data for the bank to contact him.