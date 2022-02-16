3 Safe Investments That Yield More Than Savings

When saving the money left over at the end of the month, it is common for many people to opt for the traditional savings account. If, on the one hand, the “darling of Brazilians” is known for its security and high liquidity (ability to redeem money at any time), on the other hand, it offers a low yield — and lately it doesn’t even cover high inflation.

But how is the return on savings calculated? Why does she earn little? What are the best investments for those who want to get out of savings? Felipe Bevilacqua, an analyst at Levante Ideias de Investimentos, answers these questions and reveals which safe investments (ie, those with less risk exposure) pay more than savings.

How much does savings pay?

Bevilacqua says that the profitability of savings can be determined by two calculations. And who determines which one will be applied is the Selic, the basic interest rate.

When the Selic rate is less than or equal to 8.5% per year, the savings yield is equivalent to 70% of the Selic rate plus the Reference Rate (TR), which is calculated by the Central Bank (BC). When the Selic is greater than 8.5%, the calculation of the savings return changes to 0.5% per month plus the TR.

However, to have the real dimension of how much this calculation represents in real values, it is necessary to keep in mind that the TR spent the last four years at zero. Even with the rise in the Selic rate, which caused the rate to drop from 0% in December 2021, it continues to have little impact on the profitability of the passbook.

“Given the prospect that the Selic rate will remain above 8.5% throughout 2022 – and may also remain at that level next year -, we must use the second formula to calculate the rate of return of the savings account”, he says. the analyst.

Which means that, regardless of how much the basic interest rate goes up, the return on savings will be 0.5% per month plus the TR.

Therefore, the investor who allocates his money to savings accounts fails to take advantage of the opportunities that arise in fixed income with the rise in the Selic rate.

Philip Bevilacquaanalyst at Levante Ideias de Investimentos

Applying this formula and taking into account the Reference Rate of about 0.04% per month defined in December 2021, Bevilacqua says that savings should offer a return of 6.69% in the year, in nominal terms.

According to the projections provided by the Central Bank’s Market Focus Report, inflation should close the year at 5.50%.

That [possibilidade da inflação fechar o ano em 5,50%] means that savings can offer real gains to investors in 2022, but this potential return remains significantly lower than that offered by other equally safe investment modalities.

Below, the Levante expert lists low-risk investment options that every investor who wants to get out of savings needs to know.

Safe investments to get out of savings

DI funds

DI funds (or DI Referenced Fixed Income Funds) are intended to follow the CDI rateacronym for Interbank Deposit Certificate, an instrument used for short-term loans between banks.

These funds are considered conservative investments because they offer low risks, since they allocate most of their equity in fixed income securities with a yield indexed to CDI or the Selic rate.

“Still, as they aim to follow the CDI, the profitability of these funds is normally much higher than that of savings, since the CDI is currently in the range of 10.65% per year, and tends to follow the rise in the Selic”, says Bevilacqua.

For him, “a DI fund that offers a return of more than 100% of the CDI and that charges a small administration fee is a great investment option for those who want to get out of savings in search of higher returns”.

To invest in a DI fund, you must have an account with a bank that offers such investments or with a securities brokerage.

The main advantages of this type of investment, according to the specialist, are daily profitability (income is paid daily) and immediate redemption.

Therefore, in addition to offering a more attractive rate of return, DI funds also have benefits that are not offered by savings, such as daily liquidity, for example.

CBDs

Bank Deposit Certificates (CDBs) are another safe form of investment in fixed income that offers a better return than savings.

By investing in a CDB, you lend money to a financial institution, which, in turn, uses the funds raised to grant loans to its customers. CDBs can be either fixed-rate —with an interest rate defined at the time of investment— or floating-rate —return linked to some indicator, such as the CDI or inflation.

In terms of security, CDBs — as well as savings — are covered by up to R$250,000 by the Credit Guarantee Fund (FGC), a private entity that aims to protect depositors and investors within the National Financial System. This coverage limit refers to the amount invested by CPF and by financial institution, not exceeding R$ 1 million per investor every 4 years.

The Levante analyst declares that the profitability of this type of investment varies a lot, and it is important that the investor pays attention to some points.

It is necessary to check if the CDB in question has a grace period, that is, a period during which you cannot redeem the money invested. It is also important to check whether or not the security offers daily liquidity. However, the longer the term of the CDB, the better its profitability tends to be.

Direct Treasure

Public bonds available for purchase at Treasury Direct are another investment option that offers low risk and a more attractive return than savings.

When investing in government bonds, you lend money to the federal government, which uses these resources to finance its activities and, in return, offers you remuneration.

The securities available for purchase in the Treasury Direct are divided into three categories (Prefixed Treasury, Selic Treasury and IPCA+ Treasury), defined according to the way in which their profitability is calculated.

Prefixed Treasure : profitability is not linked to any indicator, but defined at the time of investment;

: profitability is not linked to any indicator, but defined at the time of investment; Selic Treasure : profitability linked to the basic interest rate;

: profitability linked to the basic interest rate; IPCA+ Treasury: profitability linked to inflation

Furthermore, Bevilacqua says that It is important to pay attention to the maturity date of these securities. They range from those whose maturity occurs in a shorter time horizon, of about 2 years, to those with longer maturities, exceeding 30 years.

Therefore, you should always invest in bonds with maturities that are more in line with your goals, not allocating your equity in bonds with very long maturities if your intention is to have this money in a short time.

To invest in Tesouro Direto, simply register with an authorized bank or securities broker and invest directly through the institution’s website or through the Tesouro Direto platform.

It’s time to get out of savings

Although the savings account still counts on the adhesion of millions of Brazilians for its practicality and accessibility, Bevilacqua declares that “It is important to look for other investment options that offer a more attractive return if the intention is to protect your assets from inflation and obtain a real gain with your investments”.

For the Levante specialist, it is essential to keep in mind that there are options that are as safe as savings, and that benefit from the high Selic rate, being great investments in the current conjuncture.

Access here Levante’s full report on safe investments to exit savings.

