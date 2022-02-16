5 diabetes symptoms every man needs to know

You must have heard that the diabetes it is a silent and insidious disease. To give you an idea, the disease is the third leading cause of death in the country. Therefore, it is important to be aware of the signs of the body that indicate the presence of the disease, especially the menwho end up being more careless in relation to health.

Type 2 diabetes accounts for 90% of cases of the disease. It usually affects people over 40 years of age and its cause is relevant to overweight, sedentary lifestyle, aging and genetics.

Many people only discover that they have the disease only when serious complications arise, such as a stroke, heart attack and kidney damage. However, until reaching that point, the disease manifests itself through some symptoms.

Diabetes Symptoms You Should Know (Especially Men)

Blurred vision

When there is excess glucose in the blood, the lens of the eyes, known as the lens, swells, changes shape and flexibility. This change reduces the ability to focus and leaves vision blurred, which worsens when there are spikes in blood glucose. To get back to normal, disease control is necessary.

hunger and tiredness

As sugar from food – a source of energy for our body – is not fully utilized by the cells of those who have diabetes, patients with the disease tend to feel hungry and tired all the time, even after eating. The sensation is similar to when blood pressure is much lower than normal.

Excessive thirst and an urge to urinate

People with diabetes tend to feel very thirsty, as the sugar is not properly absorbed by the cells and ends up accumulating in the bloodstream. As this excess needs to be expelled from the body, the kidneys are the organs that work more frequently. This causes the patient to become dehydrated and feel very thirsty.

Important: to identify diabetes as soon as possible and avoid risks of complications from the disease, the ideal is to perform regular exams to check blood glucose. Do not wait for the symptoms to intensify to see a doctor, as this could mean that the disease is in an advanced stage.