Adventures in History With metal implant, 2,000-year-old skull causes debate

The piece is unique for its elongated shape, however, a small metal plate intrigues researchers

Pedro Paulo Furlan, under the supervision of Thiago Lincolns Published on 02/14/2022 at 4:44 pm

Donated to the Museum of Osteology in Oklahoma, United States, a Peruvian skull from a pre-Inca society in the Andes mountain range has been the subject of a discussion among researchers, all due to a small metal implant in the side of the piece.

What is being debated is the authenticity of the piece of metal, because, if authentic, it means that people in South America were capable of performing extremely complex surgeries. The implant is fused with the original bones of the skull, however, there are people who believe that this could be a fraud.

Close image of the Peruvian skull metal implant – Credits: Publicity / Museum of Osteology

In conversation with the news portal LiveScience, the professor of anthropology at Tulane University in the USA, John Veranostated that the metal plate was probably placed after the skull was found, in order to increase its value.

I have a lot of doubts that this is authentic anyway. In a nutshell, I believe this is something fabricated to make the skull a more valuable collectible.”

According to professionals who believe in the veracity of the metal implant, the individual who would have received it may have survived and even cured. The general belief is that the skull belonged to a warrior who suffered a wound to the side of his head, which led to surgery and implantation.