After all, the rocket that will collide with the Moon does not belong to SpaceX – Observer

Astronomer Bill Gray’s prediction indicated, in January, that part of a SpaceX rocket would collide with the Moon on March 4.

The date remains correct, however. new data indicates that the object is not the company of billionaire Elon Musk after allbut rather a space mission from China.

The Guardian reports that the object on a collision course with the Moon is 2014-065B, the thruster of the Chang’e 5-T1 rocket, launched in 2014 as part of China’s lunar exploration program.

the astronomer Bill Graythe first to identify that a fragment of a Falcon 9 would collide with the Moon, took the mistake and corrected the information on your personal website.

I (wrongly) identified the object as the second stage of the rocket that launched the DSCVR mission”, acknowledges the astronomer.

The person in charge of “Project Pluto”, which monitors small objects close to Earth, acknowledges that “I should have noticed some strange things” when he identified an object that was moving “in a reasonable orbit”.

Bill Gray realized his mistake after receiving an email from Jon Giorginiengineer at NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

The engineer questioned the calculations that led the astronomer to conclude that it was part of a SpaceX rocket crashing into the Moon. When he recalculated, Bill Gray realized he was wrong.

On March 4, the impact of 2014-065B’s collision with the Moon will not be visible on Earth, but the astronomer estimates that a crater should form that can be observed by scientists.

