After expulsion from BBB 22, Maria receives help from the author of Amor de Mãe · TV News

Maria, from BBB 22, received an important message this Tuesday (15), shortly after being expelled from the reality show. Manuela Dias, author of Amor de Mãe (2019), got in touch with the actress to give her strength and calm her down. Maria played the singer Verena in the soap opera of nine, which ended in April of last year.

Concerned about Maria’s condition, Manuela told people close to her that she intends to cast her in Justice 2. The author has even sought out José Luiz Villamarim to talk about the matter. Globo’s new dramaturgy director was very sympathetic to the author’s idea of ​​scaling the former BBB. The new season of the series is expected to premiere in the second half of this year.

Before being promoted, in November 2020, Villamarim was the artistic director of Amor de Mãe, a telenovela that revealed Maria to Brazil. He was even responsible for the casting of the actress. Behind the scenes of the soap opera, Maria was considered a director’s bet.

an original series

Audience success on open TV and also on Globoplay, Justiça caught the public’s attention in 2016 by putting four different stories, each with its own protagonists. They, however, appeared as supporting actors in the other narratives.

The new season will follow the same format and tone of mystery. The idea is that it has more references to the movie Crash – No Limit, with stories that intersect even more than in the first season.

The intention, if the pandemic allows, is to use more scenarios from Brazil, exactly as happened in the first season. Belém and Goiânia are two cities designed by Manuela Dias to receive the recordings of her series.

How was the expulsion

Maria was expelled from BBB 22 this Tuesday (15) for hitting Natália Deodato’s head with a bucket during the last Discordia Game. Verena’s interpreter in Amor de Mãe was called to the confessional at 12:40 pm to be informed about Globo’s decision. The pay-per-view cameras focused on her entrance into the place and soon after came the warning.

“Attention! We carefully reevaluated the images of yesterday’s game, and Maria’s attitude towards Natália ended up generating an aggression. With that, Maria violated one of the program’s rules, was disqualified and has just left the BBB. Tonight’s wall is maintained. Game that follows for all of you”, warned the voice to the house.