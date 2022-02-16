After meeting with Putin, Bolsonaro thanks ‘defense of the sovereignty of the Amazon’

In his speech, the Brazilian representative stated that the leaders share ‘common values’, such as ‘belief in God and the defense of the family’.

Reproduction / Plateau Jair Bolsonaro and Vladimir Putin met this Wednesday morning, 16, at the Kremlin



the presidents Vladimir Putin and Jair Bolsonaro made a joint statement to the press on Wednesday, the 16th, after a nearly two-hour meeting in the Kremlin, the seat of the Russian government in Moscow. In his speech, the Brazilian president expressed himself in favor of countries’ sovereignty and left the script to thank Putin for defending Brazilian sovereignty over the amazon. “When some countries questioned the Amazon as a World Heritage Site, I want to thank you for your intervention, which has always been by our side in defense of sovereignty,” said the president in a possible criticism of the Emmanuel Macrongives Franceand Joe BidenFrom United States, critics of Brazilian environmental policy. During the nearly two-hour conversation, Bolsonaro emphasized that the leaders shared “common values”. “Mr President, we share common values, such as belief in God and the defense of the family. We are also in solidarity with all those countries that want and are committed to peace”, began the Brazilian Chief Executive.

The meeting between Putin and Bolsonaro takes place at a time when Russia is facing a diplomatic crisis with Western countries. Geopolitical tensions began after the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (nato) increase activities in the Ukraine. In response, the president of the Russia sent about 100,000 troops to the border with the country. Before Bolsonaro’s arrival in Moscow, Putin announced the partial withdrawal of troops, lessening the threat of invasion. The meeting between the heads of state was scheduled before the crisis escalated. From the beginning, Bolsonaro reinforced that the meeting did not have political objectives, but commercial ones. “Brazil is a potential country, especially in agribusiness. There is a lot of interest on our part in the fertilizer trade, for which I am grateful to my dear friend. We note the Russian interest in Brazilian-enabled plants for the procurement of animal products,” he said.

According to Bolsonaro, the presidents also addressed energy issues. “In the field of energy, there are ample opportunities to expand our business in the exploration of gas, oil and derivatives. We look forward to deepening our high-level dialogue on topics such as deepwater exploration and hydrogen. We have an interest in Russian small nuclear reactors,” he quoted. Technology transfer was also one of the focus of the meeting. “We attach high priority to boosting the technological alliance between Brazil and Russia. I suggested that we work together in cutting-edge areas such as nanotechnology; biotechnology; artificial intelligence; information and communications technologies; and research in health and oceans”, listed the Brazilian president. “We have an intense collaboration in the main international forums such as BRICS, G20 and United Nations, where we defend the sovereignty of States, respect for international law and the United Nations charter,” Bolsonaro said. “As a conclusion, we will continue to deepen and expand our bilateral agenda. Our nearly two-hour meeting was very fruitful. It is a sign that two great potentials have a long way to go, to interact for the benefit of our peoples”, pointed out Bolsonaro. “We preach peace and we respect all those who act in this way, after all, this is the interest of all of us: peace for the world”, he concluded.