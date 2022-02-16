After submitting to Russian sanitary rules, Bolsonaro gets the photo sitting next to Putin | Blog do Valdo Cruz

After submitting to the health rules determined by the Russian government, President Jair Bolsonaro got the photo his team wanted to capture: sitting very close to Vladimir Putin, unlike French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who refused to test the Russians for covid.

Bolsonaro underwent five Covid tests required by Russian authorities. Macron and Scholz did not want to accept these demands. According to international agencies, they were afraid to give DNA to the Russians. With that, Macron and Scholz, when they were with Putin, sat at the end of a table that caught the attention of the whole world for its, shall we say, unusual extent.

Bolsonaro, unlike what he usually does in Brazil, is following all the protocols for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic determined by the Russian government. In addition to undergoing Covid tests, he landed at Moscow airport wearing a mask, which he does not do in his country.

Bolsonaro was not the only one who got the photo close to Putin. On recent visits to the Russian leader, Presidents Alberto Fernandez (Argentina), Tayyp Erdogan (Turkey) and Aleksandr Lukashenko (Belarus) sat at the same distance from the Brazilian president.

In the presidential team’s strategy, the trip to Russia has two objectives. One, bilateral, in the search to guarantee mainly the supply of fertilizers for the Brazilian agribusiness, at a time of scarcity of the product in the market. Another, electoral, to try to show that Bolsonaro is not isolated on the world stage and would have “proximity” with a great leader, in the case of Putin.

By the way, accompanying President Bolsonaro on the trip is his son Carlos Bolsonaro, responsible for the social networks of the Federal Executive and who will also be part of the communication team for the reelection campaign. His team is collecting footage from the meeting to be used as a counterpoint to former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who was recently welcomed by world leaders in Europe such as Macron and Scholz.

Allies of the President of the Republic believe that Bolsonaro should behave in Brazil as he is doing in Russia, following all the health protocols to face the coronavirus. They advocate a change in presidential behavior not only to avoid further wear and tear for him, but also so that they are not affected by the population’s negative reaction to Bolsonaro’s denialism.

Bolsonaro meets Putin in Moscow