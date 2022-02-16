game over for Barbarian at the BBB 22! The member of the Pipoca group was eliminated from the most watched house in the country this Tuesday (16) with 86.02% of the votes. Furthermore, Maria was disqualified from the program also this Tuesday after aggression in the Game of Discord on Monday (14) against Natalia. With that, vote in our poll: after the departure of Bárbara and Maria, who do you want to win the BBB 22?

after the departure of Bárbara and Maria, who should win the BBB 22?

Remember Barbara’s elimination and Maria’s disqualification

Barbara was the fourth participant to leave the reality show. The sister left after a wall with Arthur and Natalia, graduated last Sunday (13).

The dynamic consisted of a triple wall formation with Bate and Volta. The angel was double, only one of them would have immunity – decided by consensus – and both would immunize another person also by consensus. The leader would indicate a brother directly to the wall and the house would vote in the confessional.

In addition, the glass house duo, Larissa and Gustavowho entered the house after a popular vote, would also have the right to cast an open vote in consensus.

The dynamic also had a snitch to discover the vote of four participants, with the counter-coup of the most voted by the house and finally with the counter-coup of the most indicated by the leader.

The angels Pedro Scooby and Paulo Andre chose to immunize Paulo Andre and Douglas. the leader Jade Picon iindicated Arthur. Already Natalia was the most voted by the house. On the counterattack, Natalia pulled lais and Arthur pulled Barbarian.

The Bate e Volta test consisted of three stages. As usual, the leader indicated does not participate in the Bate e Volta – in this case, Arthur. Soon, Bárbara, Laís and Natalia faced each other to escape the wall.

Laís guaranteed the best in the dynamics and managed to guarantee another week at the house, consecrating the fourth wall of the program between Arthur, Bárbara and Natália, which had Bárbara’s elimination as a consequence.

In addition to Barbara, Maria also said goodbye to BBB 22 on Tuesday. In the previous night’s Game of Discord, the brothers had to accuse each other with pejorative adjectives. The most memorable moment of the night was due to Mariawho threw a bucket of dirty water on Natalia and let the object hit the nail designer hard on the head. With that, the next day, Maria was called to the confessional and was expelled from the house for aggression.

After the episode, the actress apologized to her colleague in the early hours of Tuesday, said that the bucket slipped from her hand and spent the night feeling guilty for the attitude. Tuesday’s edition of the program showed Maria’s last moments in the house and the reaction of the participants after the sister’s disqualification warning, leaving everyone stunned.

