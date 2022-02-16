After the snake is caught on board, the plane makes an emergency landing; watch video – International

Snake caught in plane’s lighting compartment (photo: TikTok/Reproduction) An unusual passenger was spotted on a domestic flight that left Kuala Lumpur towards Tawau, Malaysia, on the 10th. A snake was quietly crawling through the lighting compartment of the AirAsia aircraft. The scene, filmed by a passenger, went viral on social media. – Read: Rare Pton, valued at R$ 15 thousand, seized by the Police

With the “surprise passenger” on board, the flight made an emergency landing. The plane was redirected to the city of Kuching. “This is a very rare incident that can occur on any aircraft from time to time,” said Captain Liong Tien Ling, AirAsia’s director of safety, in a CNN Travel statement.

Snake incidents on planes

As unusual as it sounds, incidents of snakes on aircraft have been reported a few times. In 2012, a passenger smuggled a snake into his hand luggage on an Egyptair flight. The man owned a reptile shop and was discovered after the animal broke free and bit his hand.

In 2016, a passenger discovered that a snake had gotten into her shoe. The woman was returning from vacation from Australia and did not notice the presence of the animal, which was not poisonous, until she arrived at the plane.