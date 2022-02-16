After the snake is caught on board, the plane makes an emergency landing; watch video – International

An unusual passenger was spotted on a domestic flight that left Kuala Lumpur towards Tawau, Malaysia, on the 10th. A snake was quietly crawling through the lighting compartment of the AirAsia aircraft. The scene, filmed by a passenger, went viral on social media.
– Read: Rare Pton, valued at R$ 15 thousand, seized by the Police
Snake incidents on planes
As unusual as it sounds, incidents of snakes on aircraft have been reported a few times. In 2012, a passenger smuggled a snake into his hand luggage on an Egyptair flight. The man owned a reptile shop and was discovered after the animal broke free and bit his hand.
In 2016, a passenger discovered that a snake had gotten into her shoe. The woman was returning from vacation from Australia and did not notice the presence of the animal, which was not poisonous, until she arrived at the plane.