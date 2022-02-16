Amazon Echo Buds: headset with Alexa arrives in Brazil; see prices | Headphones

Amazon announced this Wednesday (16) the launch of the Echo Buds in Brazil. The brand’s new Bluetooth headset has as its main highlight the integration with Alexa, making it possible to use the voice assistant anywhere. The accessory features active noise cancellation and IPX4 certification to withstand splashes of water, sweat or light rain. The new phone’s battery promises five hours of use on just one charge.

The launch marks the company’s debut in the Bluetooth headphones segment in Brazil. Introduced in 2019, the first generation of Echo Buds did not come to the country. The model that lands here is the second generation, launched internationally in 2021. It is now possible to purchase the headset from BRL 899 on the retailer’s website, in pre-sale. Shipping starts on the 24th.

The smart headset allows the user to ask Alexa to execute commands on the phone, such as accessing a playlist in streaming apps, controlling media volume, skipping tracks and playing news, for example. After the voice command, the accessory connects to the Alexa app on the cell phone to play via Amazon Music, Spotify or Apple Music, depending on the configuration made in the user’s Amazon account.

In addition, when connected to an internet network, the Echo Buds can also activate user routines and smart devices, create reminders, check the calendar, check tasks or even call a contact in the calendar, simply by saying, “Alexa, call for Lucas”, for example.

If desired, the user can also use the Echo Buds as conventional headphones, pairing directly with the cell’s Bluetooth and setting a button to trigger other assistants such as Siri and Google Assistant.

good quality promise

To make the audio more immersive, the headset has active noise cancellation technology, which uses two external beamforming microphones and an internal microphone. With ambient mode, you can also hear what’s going on around you without having to take the headset off. The noise canceling and ambient mode features can be activated via voice commands or the Alexa app.

Amazon did not disclose the size of the Echo Buds drivers, but the general manager for devices at Amazon Brazil, Jacques Benain, assured that the component is of very high fidelity. According to the executive, quality is an important issue in the model, which delivers a good balance of bass and treble.

The phone positions itself in the market as a premium option, which should rival options like Samsung’s Galaxy Buds and Apple’s AirPods.

The Echo Buds’ battery promises five hours of audio playback on a single charge, already considering the use of Alexa and noise cancellation. Amazon guarantees that the battery can reach 6.5 hours when these features are turned off. The phone comes with a charging case that promises to perform two additional full recharges, totaling 15 hours of music.

Recharging can be done via USB-C, but Amazon has also introduced a version that supports wireless charging. In the model, announced by BRL 999, the case can receive power via the Qi standard, the same used in most wireless cell phone chargers. The company says any charger of this type should do.

To make it easy to locate your headphones in case you’ve forgotten the accessory somewhere, Amazon has also implemented a location feature in the Echo Buds, which allows you to find them from a beep. Just make the request to Alexa on another device and, if the headset is nearby, a sound will be played.

It is valid to say that the Echo Buds work if paired via Bluetooth on the computer, but it is not possible to ask for commands via Alexa. This is because the assistant depends on the operation mediated by the application, available only on the smartphone.