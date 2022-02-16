Amid Bolsonaro’s trip to Moscow, Russian troops retreat in Ukraine

posted on 02/15/2022 11:57



(credit: AFP)

The government of Vladimir Putin withdrew part of the troops that were exercising near the borders with Ukraine, according to Russian news agencies this Tuesday (15/2) based on information from the Ministry of Defense. However, it is not specified how many soldiers returned.

The retreat coincides with the diplomatic trip of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to the country, which generates discomfort in the West and the attention of diplomats. He has already arrived in the country and the disembarkation comes amid the escalation of tensions between the United States and Russia due to the crisis in Ukraine.

However, there is a maneuver by Putin to recognize separatist areas in Ukraine as a government to keep the capital Kiev away from Western influence (NATO and European Union). In addition to Russia, Bolsonaro will visit Viktor Orbán’s Hungary.

german chancellor

In addition to Bolsonaro, another ruler will soon arrive in Moscow, the new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Today he is in Kiev, visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Before passing through Ukraine, he visited US President Joe Biden. The chancellor said he will have a “serious dialogue” with Putin about tensions when he arrives in Moscow. “We expect immediate signs of de-escalation from Moscow. A new military aggression would have severe consequences for Russia,” he said on social media. The interest of the Germans is not only based on European stability, but also on the distribution of natural gas to the country and other energy sources – the bloc has strong investments in Russia in this sector.

“Should a military aggression against Ukraine occur, which puts its sovereignty and territorial integrity at risk, this will lead to tough sanctions, which we have carefully prepared and which we will be able to apply immediately with our allies in Europe and NATO,” the president reiterated. .