“AMS soybeans have the biggest production cut in the history of world production”,…

Consulting estimates the Brazilian harvest at 122 million tons, one of the lowest figures on the market, intensifying concerns around the tightest stock-to-consumption ratios in more than two decades. Brazilian producers will have good opportunities, however, they will need to focus on ensuring the use of management and marketing tools.

podcast Interview Cristiano Palavro and Matheus Pereira – Directors of Pátria Agronegócios about the closure of the soybean market

Pátria Agronegócios brought to the market its new estimate for the 2021/22 soybean crop in Brazil at 122 million tons. This is one of the lowest numbers on the market by private consultants, which was updated after a crop tour carried out by the company not only in Brazilian areas, but also in Argentina. The South American crash is a severe blow to the world’s oilseed supply, which further tightens global stock-consumption relations, reiterating the strength of the fundamentals for the oilseed market, despite the considerable and occasional lows presented by the market in Chicago.

“I’ve never seen such a scale of bad crops along my trajectory and in these 7,500 kilometers traveled between Brazil and Argentina. The market estimated that South America as a whole would produce 205 million tons. very deep cuts also in Paraguay and Argentina reaching a number close to 165 million tons to be removed from the fields in 2022.

He also explains that the numbers may still present some new adjustments, as more losses could be reported in southern Brazil and Argentina, given the very adverse weather conditions that continue to be recorded, as well as in Paraguay.

For Cristiano Palavro, also director of Pátria Agronegócios, the soy market has not yet fully priced the losses in South America, mainly because they can be even more aggressive. However, commodities – not just soybeans – are currently influenced by external factors, with emphasis on geopolitical issues, especially news from Russia this Tuesday, signaling a more diplomatic tone about its relations with Ukraine.

The information weighed on commodity markets, which rose sharply in recent days, giving way to profit takings, and leading soybean futures to end the day with losses of nearly 20 points in the main contracts traded on the CBOT. May and July ended trading at US$15.55 per bushel.

So, still according to the executive, these lows in soybeans – given the maintenance of strong and bullish fundamentals – are, in fact, punctual and just a moment of breath so that they can, in the sequence, resume the highs. He also states that demand remains firm and that it will have to adjust to this new reality of supply, however, without falling suddenly.

“Exports (from Brazil) will fall, the crushing margins at the origins – Brazil and the United States – are good, different from what is observed in China, so our domestic market, our industries, which were already pricing our soy more aggressive now will even be forced to do so because the market needs to prevent us from sending all the initial soybean forecast abroad and avoid a shortage, because it would be much more expensive for local industries to bring this soybean from abroad than to pay slightly more expressive prices than exports, thus guaranteeing the grain here. So, without a doubt, the first impact will be felt on our exports rather than on internal processing”, he says.

Thus, it will also be important for the Brazilian producer to monitor the behavior of the premiums. At the moment, as Matheus Pereira explains, values ​​in Brazil are going through a certain stagnation in the face of a demand that has been shifting to the US due to losses and little availability in the domestic market. Palavro adds that “this Brazil-US competitiveness has to be monitored in this direction of export premiums, especially in the short term”.