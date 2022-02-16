Analysis: Atlético-MG activates emergency mode to beat the best team in the interior of Minas | athletic-mg

The feeling of those who went to Mineirão and saw Atlético-MG and Athletic is that Galo’s victory came by “forceps”. Because of Hulk’s talent, which changed the game, but also through a controversial penalty in stoppage time. The team from São João del-Rei, which will fight for the spot in the semifinals, played a consistent match without the ball, and almost didn’t get a point.

Coach Antonio Mohamed had a great opportunity in the game to observe players, but also to give minutes to the holders who will face Flamengo, in the decision of the Supercopa do Brasil, on Sunday. He preferred to opt for reserves from the beginning, and had to trigger the emergency of Savarino, Nacho and Hulk to avoid the zero score.

When the starting trio entered the field, it was already raining a lot in Mineirão, and Athletic had toolboxes ready to kill plays and make the game very physical. Galo’s defense came to give spaces that generate attention, but the opponent’s counterattack was very weak, luckily for the home team.

1 of 3 Hulk disputes the ball in Atlético-MG x Athletic Club — Photo: Alessandra Torres/AGIF Hulk disputes the ball in Atlético-MG x Athletic Club — Photo: Alessandra Torres/AGIF

Mohamed moved, tested, reversed points, put Fábio Gomes at the end to populate the area, and Atlético had good chances to score before the situation got tense. In the beginning, Keno gave a nice dug into Caleb’s pass. The left winger managed to make a high-intensity match, even though he didn’t do the pre-season right.

Also noteworthy for Otávio, who debuted in the team since the beginning of the match, and proved to be physically well prepared for a tiring game. Interesting option in the midfield, since there was a “5 shirt” for possible absences of Allan, and even in matches that will require the Galo to make an extra mark in the central zone.

2 of 3 Atlético-MG x Athletic/Otávio — Photo: Agência i7/Mineirão Atlético-MG x Athletic/Otávio — Photo: Agência i7/Mineirão

In the team that started playing, the attack had Caleb and Keno as positive points. Dylan Borrero even got a hat, tried a dribble here, a sprint there, went all the way to the baseline, but lacked someone with greater presence in the area, a profile that doesn’t fit for Eduardo Sasha. The full-backs also didn’t get offensive superiority, and the defense formed by Igor Rabello and Réver was forced to work hard on the rival’s skewers.

It’s never too much to remember, but Atlético’s return to training will only complete one month next Thursday. Antonio Mohamed will have work ahead to leave the team at the tip of the hooves, and even find the ideal tactical formation with several “fights” for position in the wings, and in the offensive midst. Lack is time. Sunday is the Brazilian Super Cup. To the encouragement of the Galo fan, who defined the final stretch of 2021 (Keno and Hulk) is still on the rise in the 2022 start.