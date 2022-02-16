Analyst recommends Ethereum over Bitcoin and teaches how to mitigate risk; see – Cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrencies react well so far to the easing of tensions in Ukraine with the withdrawal of Russian troops from the border. With investors less fearful of a possible crisis, risk appetite increases, and Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) benefit directly, up 3% and 6% in the last 24 hours, respectively.

But, is it time to buy or has the tram already passed? For technical analyst Vinícius Terranova, the good news coming from Eastern Europe points to a positive week for cryptocurrencies – and there is still time to enter, as long as it is done using a technique that reduces risks by spending less with each purchase.

The tips were revealed last night (14) during Cripto+, the weekly program of the InfoMoney CoinDesk focused on the cryptocurrency sector.

According to Terranova, between the two cryptocurrencies, Ethereum seems to be the best option at the moment.

“Ethereum is currently at a support that tends to hold up very well, so maybe it’s a good time to start thinking about buying. But this purchase has to be made gradually, without throwing all your money into despair”, he explained.

The secret, according to the expert, is to make use of the DCA technique (Average Cost of the Dollar), which is also very common in the stock market and which is also effective in the world of cryptocurrencies. It consists of making smaller contributions over time, or in different price zones, in order to make a total investment at a favorable price with less risk.

While it reduces the potential profit if the cryptocurrency soars, the method also decreases the chances of loss in case of downward volatility – something very common in cryptos. For the analyst, investor and crypto asset trader, this type of operation is also worth a hedge (protection).

“Ethereum is 40% below its all-time high. It’s a great time to start. The chance of going up is now much greater than the chance of falling. Buy every week or every month,” he recommended yesterday around 7pm, when ETH was trading under $2,900. Since then, the asset’s price has risen 8.3%.

Investors still don’t understand Bitcoin

This week’s Crypto+ also addressed the Ukraine impasse and the possible impact on cryptocurrency prices. According to Rodrigo Borges, cryptoassets analyst at Ohm Research, there was no direct relationship between the crisis and Bitcoin, although the digital asset fluctuates in high correlation with exchanges, especially Nasdaq.

For the specialist, the scenario is mainly due to the lack of understanding of the market about the potential of cryptocurrency as a substitute for gold. He highlighted that digital currency is scarce and at the same time solves problems of storage, transport and logistics of the precious metal.

He stressed that the asset is still treated as a risk asset because “the traditional financial market works in a very systematic way, puts assets in a specific box so that investment models and theses work”, but that these issues must be resolved to long term.

“Many people I know have experience in the traditional market who invest in Bitcoin because the customer pressures them or because it is something that has to be in everyone’s wallet, even for bar conversations at Faria Lima to exist. I think there is a lack of knowledge”, evaluated the analyst during his participation in the program.

Crypto+ is shown every Monday at 6:30 pm on the InfoMoney YouTube channel. In addition to the most relevant market news, the program provides analysis to help investors who are looking for opportunities, or who want to avoid pitfalls.

