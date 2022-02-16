Anatel evaluates request for annulment of the meeting that approved the operation

The sale of Oi Móvel may have one more chapter. Although Cade has approved the operation, the Board of Directors of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) is experiencing moments of doubt regarding the purchase of the mobile unit by TIM, Vivo and Claro.

According to the portal O Globo, according to a source, part of the five directors of the regulatory body want to propose that the Council comply with the request made by Copel, which has businessman Nelson Tanure as a shareholder, about the meeting where it was decided to approve the operation. .

The request is the petition sent to Anatel by Copel Telecom requesting that the prior consent given to the sale of Oi be “annulled”, where the company alleges that the meetings are illegal.

According to a source, the councilors are discussing among themselves to conduct the process more quickly. If the majority comes to the conclusion that there was illegality during the meetings that approve the operation, the consent can be annulled. Therefore, all transactions involving a telecom company in Rio will have to be redone.

Copel’s petition is still being processed at Anatel and should reach the Board of Directors in the coming weeks. A meeting date has not yet been set. In addition, a source also stressed that there is still pressure from the government for the operation to be approved quickly.

Until another meeting with the Anatel Council takes place, the acts already approved remain “legal and valid”, the body said in a note last week.

Petition by Copel Telecom

The company requests annulment on the grounds that the first extraordinary meeting to address the issue, held on January 28, was attended by the agency’s president, Emmanoel Campelo, and at the second extraordinary meeting, Wilson Diniz Wellisch had already been appointed a substitute, but did not participate. nor chaired the session.

The controversy occurred because Emmanoel Campelo would take over in the eventual absence of the president, but on that date there was no counselor occupying the vacancy of president. This is because the decree for the appointment of superintendent Raphael Garcia had expired on the 23rd, and therefore the vice-president did not fit.