Apple Watch can help detect thyroid problems at the very first symptoms

One of the main functions of the Apple Watch is health condition monitoring. However, the accessory seems to be able to go well beyond keeping up with physical activities. A user from Sydney, Australia, reported that the equipment indicated thyroid hemiagenesis months before having a clinical diagnosis for the condition.

Nursing student Lauren Rebecca used TikTok to ask Apple Watch users to turn on Apple Watch health monitoring. The young woman says she was diagnosed with the rare condition after two months of symptoms such as fatigue, nausea and dizziness. However, according to her, the Apple device had already detected that something was wrong with her body. Unfortunately, health notifications were not active at the time.

Image: Shutterstcok

According to Lauren, the product indicated a sudden drop in the student’s blood oxygen level and heart rate two months before the medical diagnosis, shortly after the symptoms began to appear. “Instead of waiting for my symptoms to get really bad, I could have gone to the doctor in October, when there was this dramatic drop in a matter of days — and I would have done an investigation at the time.”

In the video Lauren explains that, despite not being a medical device, it can help indicate when you need to look for a specialist. The student also indicates that users turn on notifications of blood oxygenation and heart rate.

This is not the first time that the Apple Watch is touted as an ally when it comes to identifying thyroid problems. According to Women’s Health, one woman was able to detect hypothyroidism after hints from her smartwatch.

The watch showed that she had a very high heart rate while she was at rest (about 160 per minute). The next day, blood tests confirmed the condition. The woman had not yet noticed any symptoms of the disease.

