Arnaldo Jabor died just when Lula and Alckmin understood each other – 02/15/2022 – Illustrated

He opened his nostrils, took a deep breath, looked at the hopeless nothingness, with those blue eyes, and told me, from the height of his almost two meters, “we were going to make an incredible country”.

Arnaldo Jabor tried to tell me how promising the Brazil that existed before the military coup was. The Brazil of Cinema Novo, by Lina Bo Bardi, bossa nova, Tom, João, Nelson Pereira and Glauber.

The leaden years befell a generation that came to feel the taste of living in a sensitive country, with something of its own to present to the world. And, even under the blows, these young filmmakers, musicians, playwrights, writers, actors and artists were able to produce, on the periphery of the planet, reference works, facing, with irreverence and courage, an authoritarian, truculent and murderous government.

The dictatorship would leave an isolated nation and an economic crisis that would drag on for almost two decades. But the military elite of the time, unlike the one now, had a nationalist government project. Embrapa and Embraer are the result of this strategy, as well as Embrafilme.

Protected from foreign competition, TV prospered in line with Brazil’s “Love it or Leave it”. The cinema, on the contrary, occupied Embrafilme, made it the opposite trench and Jabor was part of the infantry.

Unlike his peers, Jabor was not born for allegory and considered “Pindorama” a cinematic disaster. The young man was all middle class from Copacabana. And, in anger at the mediocracy’s support for the coup, he holed up in the apartments of the Little Princess of the Sea to understand what the class to which he belonged had in mind. Jabor discovered Jabor in the wonderful “Opinion Public”.

Subsequently, he turned to Nelson Rodrigues’ pathetic tragicomedy to talk about this same bourgeoisie. “All Nudez Will Be Punished” and “O Casamento” are the best transpositions made for the screen by our greatest playwright.

While colleagues talked about the people and the revolutionaries, Jabor explored the idiosyncrasies of his own class, a rare case in Brazil. In 1978, after five years dedicated to Nelson, he gave birth to the extraordinary “Tudo Bem”, with Paulo Gracindo, my mother and father, among other incredible works. That’s when I met him.

Elvira, the housewife, wants to paint the apartment pee yellow and tries to convince the workers how wonderful their lives are. Juarez, the husband, discusses with his ghosts the greatness of a country that does not exist. And the maids, a saint and a whore… And the pilgrimage of the service stairs. “Alright” is too much.

I went to the premiere of “Tudo Bem” at the Pax cinema, now extinct. The movie would have been a bang if it weren’t for the nauseating quality of the sound, which not even with subtitles could be understood. Filmmaking was a precarious, costly and bissextile activity.

Then came “Eu Te Amo” and “Eu Sei Que Vou Te Amar”, about the pain of the real separation from Maria Eleonora, mother of her two daughters, Carolina and Juliana. I won’t even try to explain the meaning that the invitation to do “Eu Sei Que Vou Te Amar” had in my life — more than the Actress Palme in Cannes, the great achievement, for me, was having the chance to work with a genius I admired.

The crisis was already raging in “Eu Sei Que Vou Te Amar”, so much so that Jabor left for a small film, on location, with only two actors. It wouldn’t take long, Embrafilme, which made cinema viable during a nefarious period, would be extinguished with one pen, by the Collor government, in an act of revenge similar to what is underway now.

The heroes of the new cinema and the filmmakers who succeeded them were suffocated. The very young ones went to live from clips, commercials, and Jabor, blessed fruit of Copacabana, in a pitiful desperation, went to reinvent himself, in chronicles and in journalism.

Jabor was reborn in São Paulo, along with Real and FHC. That country he dreamed of living in would perhaps be possible again. Freed from the weight of cinema, expensive and collective art, he discovered the freedom of the pen and returned to being experimental, even in Jornal Nacional.

His personal resurrection was confused with that of the country. Brazil is for professionals. When Lula became president and the center-left split, with PT and PSDB split, in a bitter dispute, Jabor chose one side.

In this antagonism, which would end badly, with Bolsonaro in power, Jabor became a white elite. In a session of the Festival do Rio, he was booed by a fierce part of the audience. Amazing to see him leave now, right now, when Lula and Alckmin finally decided to talk.