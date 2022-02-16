Arnaldo Jabor will have an open wake in Rio after the ceremony in São Paulo | celebrities

reproduction Arnaldo Jabor

Arnaldo Jabor’s body will be veiled in a ceremony open to fans on Wednesday from 11 am, in the foyer of the Museum of Modern Art (MAM), in Flamengo, in the South Zone of Rio. paulista was reserved for family and friends.

Known as much for his work in cinema as on TV, radio and newspapers, he died yesterday, aged 81, from complications from a stroke. The filmmaker and commentator had been hospitalized since December at Hospital Sírio Libanês, in São Paulo. He leaves his children João Pedro, Carolina and Juliana and four grandchildren.

Born on December 12, 1940, in Rocha, in the North Zone of Rio, Jabor was the son of an Air Force officer and a housewife. In more than 50 years of career, he has worked in film, newspaper, TV and radio, dealing with politics or telling stories. In his films and texts, he sought to observe Brazilian society and criticize its hypocrisies.

In cinema, he directed seven features, two shorts and two documentaries. In 1967, he produced the documentary “Opinião Pública”, his directorial debut, in which he traced a panel of Rio’s middle class after the 1964 military coup.

In the 1970s, Jabor became one of the most successful directors in the country with films such as “All nudity will be punished” (1973). Adaptation of the work by Nelson Rodrigues, the feature was a great box office success, being the first winner of the Gramado Film Festival and earning Darlene Glória the Silver Bear for best actress at the Berlin Festival. He also worked with great names in national dramaturgy. Fernanda Torres, for example, was awarded best actress at the Cannes Film Festival for her work in “Eu sei que vou te amar” (1986).

With the crisis of national cinema in the 90s, Jabor took his criticisms to opinion journalism. For nearly three decades, he has written eight books, including the bestsellers “Amor é Prosa, Sexo é Poesia” and “Pornopolítica”, and more than 1,500 articles in Brazilian newspapers such as “O Globo”. He also dedicated himself to work on CBN radio and TV Globo, where he commented on several newspapers. The columnist presented his last column in “Jornal da Globo” in November.

In 2017, Jabor left his work as a columnist in the print media to dedicate himself to his next film, “My Last Wish”. The film was shot weeks before the outbreak of the pandemic and still does not have a premiere date.