Aromatherapy and its various mental and physical health benefits

Aromatherapy has many benefits for human health. Such benefits are both physical and psychological, and are given by the use of essential oils. However, with all its diversity, it is necessary to know which oil is ideal for each need and how to use it.

aromatherapy benefits

Aromatherapy has multiple benefits and has received a lot of attention recently because of it. In this way, it helps to promote physical and psychological well-being, being useful for headaches, sleep, stress, body fatigue, etc. Given this, it is not just about pleasant smells, but the use of extracts from these plants, called essential oils.

In this sense, the use of these oils can be simply by smell or by putting them on the body and massaging. For example, to help with stress and anxiety, aromatherapy can be used in any of its forms. On the other hand, for muscle pain, the ideal is to apply it on the body with massages.

Essential oils have unique chemical properties that provide a host of health benefits. Just as there are oils to help users feel more relaxed, others are also used to combat fatigue.

If you are interested in learning about or delving into the use of aromatherapy, you can look for an aromatherapist or spa that has these services. However, using aromatherapy is simple and can be done at home. In this case, you can use a diffuser by putting 3 to 5 drops of essential oils in the water.

Essential oils: which one to use?

There are many essential oils, with different fragrances and chemical compositions and, consequently, different properties and benefits. However, they are strong substances and they can be absorbed not only by you, but by everyone around you, so their use should be moderate. Check out some very used essential oils and their uses: