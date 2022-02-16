Assets in Brazil enter an upward trajectory and surprise the market – Economy

The foreign investor entered with R$ 45.6 billion in the B3 at the beginning of the year and sustained the rise of the Stock Exchange. In the same period, institutional and individual investors withdrew R$40.2 billion and R$8.7 billion, respectively. Companies and financial institutions injected R$ 1.9 billion and R$ 1.6 billion. One of the main attractions of Brazilian companies for foreigners is that, like the real, they are cheap.

In the analysis of Carlos Carvalho Junior, founding partner of Kínitro Capitalin the last decade they lost value with the never-ending crisis in which the Parents dove. “Brazil has had a bad performance for more than a decade. The real exchange rate is also out of place. We estimate that the exchange rate is about 15% off (cheaper than it should be). The assets here were very depreciated and it was cheap for foreign investors.”

Also favoring the attraction of foreign capital has been the decision to Central Bank (BC) start raising the benchmark interest rate in March 2021 – about a year earlier than expected for United States. The high rate here has attracted short-term capital, says the economist Silvio Campos Neto, from Tendências Consultoria.

Finally, in addition to large B3 companies working with commodities, whose prices are on the rise, the moment is of pessimism with technology companies. This is because this sector works with long deadlines and higher risk projects. Thus, investors tend to endorse these companies when there is no prospect of raising interest rates, that is, when they know that money will not get more expensive – which is not the case now. Now is the time to bet on more traditional segments, such as Brazilians, explains Carvalho Junior.

Future

The foreigners’ bet at the beginning of the year does not mean that they are not worried about the uncertainty of the elections, in the analysis of the chief economist at Trafalgar Investimentos, Guilherme Loureiro. For him, investments here have been more of a tactical decision in the face of a complex global scenario. “It’s a window of opportunity.” Loureiro also says that the calm in the domestic market should last until May, when the discussions on the economic agenda of the next government will be on the agenda.

Carvalho Junior says he does not see long-term investors entering the country, which means that the trend can change quickly. Campos Neto also sees this interest in Brazil as a search for opportunity. He adds that the tendency is for investors to withdraw their investments from the country as soon as the US raises interest rates.

At Artur Wichmann’s view of XP Private, however, this output of resources is not certain. “If it were just a matter of interest, the money shouldn’t be coming in now. The market is saying it has a cycle, ore and oil are going up. This cycle favors markets like Brazil.”

Brazilian papers: understand the favorable scenario

The Brazilian stock exchange is favored by the bad moment of the international markets. American stocks are expensive, European stocks are at risk because of the conflict between Russia and Ukraineand the Chinese still suffers from the crisis in the real estate sector.

Another factor that makes the Brazilian stock exchange attractive is that the large companies that work with commodities trade shares there.