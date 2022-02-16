Astronomers find star with surface covered by carbon and oxygen

posted on 02/15/2022 16:10



Impression of a rare type of stellar merger event between two white dwarf stars – (credit: NICOLE REINDL)

The stars we know have surfaces composed of hydrogen and helium, however, a new discovery from the University of Tubingen in Germany may have observed stars that have surfaces covered in carbon and oxygen. In addition, they have temperatures and radii that indicate they are still burning helium in their cores — a property typically seen in more evolved stars.

According to the researchers, it is possible that these stars were formed by a rare stellar merger event.

The study was published in the scientific journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society alongside another research by the Universidad Nacional de La Plata, in Argentina, and the Max Planck Institute for Astrophysics, in Germany, to explain how and why these stars exist.

Research indicates that the formation of these stars occurred after a very rare type of stellar merger event between two white dwarf stars. White dwarf stars are glowing embers of stars that have burned up all their hydrogen fuel. About 95% of all stars will eventually become white dwarfs, even the Sun.

“Typically, white dwarf mergers do not lead to the formation of stars enriched in carbon and oxygen, but we believe that for binary systems formed with very specific masses, a white dwarf rich in carbon and oxygen can be disrupted and end up on top of a rich in helium, leading to the formation of these stars”, explains Miller Bertolami, from the Instituto de Astrofísica de La Plata and one of the authors of the second article.

However, no current stellar evolutionary model can fully explain the newly discovered stars. The researchers would need refined models to assess whether these mergers can actually happen and thus help them better understand these stars. It also provides deeper insight into the late evolution of binary systems and how their stars change mass as they evolve.

Until astronomers develop more refined models for the evolution of binary stars, the origin of helium-covered stars will be up for debate. “Typically, we expect stars with these surface compositions to have already finished burning helium in their cores and are on their way to becoming white dwarfs. These new stars pose a serious challenge to our understanding of stellar evolution.” points out Klaus Werner, author of the first study from the University of Tubingen.