Atlético-MG performances: Keno does well (again), Otávio makes consistent debut, and Hulk saves Rooster | athletic-mg

Hulk He remained on the field for 35 minutes but was the best on the field. Every ball in the foot was a dangerous move. He hit a free-kick with force, gave elastic, tried to go by leaps in physical strength, set up a bicycle, but decided the game by taking a penalty in extra time, scoring the winning goal. Grade: 7.5

keno

It was Atlético’s main offensive weapon, in the face of a lackluster performance by Eduardo Sasha, and Dylan well isolated on the right wing. He ran with and without the ball. For those who missed a good part of the pre-season, 2022 starts with good prospects. He almost scored a goal with a cavadinha, and suffered from several fouls. Note: 7

octavio

Good debut of the player who was almost two months without entering the field. It was well in the fight, and the play started that Tchê Tchê almost scored the goal, but there was a saving deflection of Athletic’s defense. Promising match as a midfield man for Galo. Note: 6.5

Caleb

With game vision speed, he left Keno in front of the goal at the beginning of the match, but the winger’s cavadinha did not enter. The attacking midfielder still hit the post with the header. He showed will and quality in the team’s frame. Note: 6.5

1 of 2 Keno in action at Atlético-MG x Athletic game — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG Keno in action at Atlético-MG x Athletic — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

dodo

He couldn’t be as effective with the ball at his feet, even though he made good defensive moves. He lacked momentum in overtaking and missed passes in an attempt to connect with Keno. Median match. Note: 5.5

Everson: 6

Guga: 6

Igor Rabello: 6

Rever: 6

Dodo: 5.5

Otávio: 7

Tchê Tchê: 6

(Nacho: 6)

Dylan: 6

(Ademir: 5.5)

Caleb: 6.5

(Fábio Gomes: no grade)

Keno: 7

(Savarino: 6)

Eduardo Sasha: 5

(Hulk: 7.5)