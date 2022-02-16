Atlético-MG saves holders before the Supercup and wins with a penalty at the end – 02/15/2022

It wasn’t easy, but Atlético-MG beat Athletic, 1-0, at Mineirão. The winning goal came only in the 49th minute of the second half, in a penalty taken by Hulk. A very controversial penalty. With the result, Galo assumes the provisional leadership of the Campeonato Mineiro.

As it was the last test before the Supercopa do Brasil, against Flamengo, Alvinegro did not have maximum strength. The lineup was quite alternative, but the presence of some holders was necessary during the second half.

Who did well: Hulk

The striker left the bench in the 18th minute of the second half, but enough to be the highlight of the night. In just over half an hour on the field, shirt 7 gave new life to Atlético’s attack. He finished, created good opportunities, ran a lot, was yellowed and scored the winning goal.

Who was bad: Eduardo Sasha

The striker received one more opportunity as a starter, but little could help. Despite Atlético having greater possession of the ball, the alvinegro team was unable to create good plays for the centre-forward. Sasha moved a lot, but took little danger to Athletic’s goal.

Atletico’s game: owed

Even playing with the practically reserve team, Atlético’s performance was not the best. So much so that the entry of some holders, such as Hulk and Nacho Fernández, was necessary for Galo to win the three points. The team created few chances in the first stage and only had greater volume in the attack after the changes.

the third star

Atlético-MG prepares a dossier to deliver to the CBF and ask for the 1937 Copa dos Campões to be recognized as the Brazilian Championship. Meanwhile, Galo Doido is already celebrating the “tri’ with three yellow stars, alluding to the titles of 1937, 1971 and 2021.

Everson 100 times

Atletico’s goal rotation came to an end in Mineiro’s seventh round. Everson was chosen to face Athletic and completed 100 matches for the club. The goalkeeper arrived in Cidade do Galo in September 2020, on the recommendation of Jorge Sampaoli. After a start with a lot of distrust on the part of some fans, Everson consolidated himself in the Atletico goal during 2021 and today he is unquestionable.

Where’s the audience?

Once again Atlético played to a very low audience. As happened in the two previous times when he was home, against Tombense and Patrocinense. Which creates a big problem for the club, which accumulates more than R$ 130 thousand in losses in two games at home. The audience in front of Athletic was 13,492 people.

the stick sang

Otávio, from Atlético-MG, misses the defender of Athletic Image: i7/Mineirão Agency

The match at Mineirão was very tight and with many fouls. In all, there were 44 infractions and, for obvious reasons, Athletic hit a lot more. The interior team committed 30 fouls, against 14 for Atlético. In total, eight players were yellowed by referee Paulo César Zanovelli da Silva.

Discreet play by Ricardo Oliveira

Atletico striker for more than two years, veteran Ricardo Oliveira made his first game as a starter for Athletic against Galo. But the owner of shirt 9 had a discreet performance at Mineirão. As the team from São João del-Rey went to defend, the ball almost didn’t reach the attack. Ricardo Oliveira scored once, from outside the area, but the ball went far from the goal defended by Everson. The striker was substituted in the 22nd minute of the second half.

Hugs before and after the game

Athletic’s main signing, Ricardo Oliveira debuted with the new club’s shirt this Tuesday, against Atlético-MG, where he played between 2018 and 2020. Galo players lined up to greet the forward before the ball rolled. 🎥 @Mineiraopic.twitter.com/8fyeiKjRFU — FutebolNews (@realfutebolnews) February 16, 2022

Ricardo Oliveira made many friends during the time he played for Atlético. So much so that several players went to hug the striker. Ricardo left Atlético in the 2020 season, after the reformulation made to the squad with the support of the patrons. Hulk left the field hugging Ricardo Oliveira. They played together in the Brazilian national team.

Was it?

A second-half stoppage time penalty secured Atlético’s victory over Athletic. The move that gave rise to the penalty generated a lot of revolt in the players of the interior team. Judge Paulo César Zanovelli understood that Sidmar committed a fault in the dispute with Ademir. In the opinion of former referee Sandro Meira Ricci, who was commenting on the game at the Premiere, the penalty was a mistake.

Miner’s break

As they will face Flamengo on Sunday (20), for the Supercopa do Brasil, Atlético’s next game in the State will only be on the 26th. Galo will face Pouso Alegre, at Manduzão stadium, in Pouso Alegre, on Carnival Saturday.

DATASHEET:

ATLETIC-MG 1 x 0 ATHLETIC

Date: 02/15/2022 (Tuesday)

Place: Mineirão Stadium, Belo Horizonte (MG)

Hour: 21:00 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Paulo Cesar Zanovelli da Silva

Assistants: Felipe Alan Costa de Oliveira and Magno Arantes Lira

VAR: there is not

Yellow cards: Dodo, Igor Rabello and Hulk (CAM); Wallison Nunes, Danilo, Willian Mococa, Gabriel Nunes and Felipe Evangelista (ATH)

Goal: Hulk, in the 49th minute of the second half

ATLETIC-MG: Everson; Guga, Igor Rabello, .Réver and Dodô; Otávio, Tchê Tchê (Savarino, at 18th of the 2nd), Calebe (Fábio Gomes, at 37th of the 2nd) and Dylan (Ademir, at halftime); Keno (Nacho Fernández, at 18 of the 2nd) and Eduardo Sasha (Hulk, at 18 of the 2nd). Technician: Turkish Mohamed

ATHLETIC: Pedro Rocha, Wallison Nunes, Danilo, Sidimar and Vinicius Silva; Miguel, Wallison, Willian Mococa (Felipe Evangelista, at 33 of the 2nd) and Alason Carioca (Gabriel Nunes, at 22 of the 2nd); Nathan (Michael Paulista, at 33 of the 2nd) and Ricardo Oliveira (Mariano at 22 of the 2nd). Technician: Roger Silva